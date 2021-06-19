Police report, 6/19/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Zachary Logan Faddis, 23, Valley Road — DUI less safe alcohol, operating vehicle without valid tag or decal.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ William Douglas Gusby, 34, Becky Drive — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, headlight requirements.

▲ James Lester Brinkley, 47, Toni Branch Road, Ellabell — Criminal trespass, possession and use of drug-related objects, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession with intent of methamphetamine, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, altered or improperly transferred tags.

▲ Anthony Jamar Curtis, 27, Frank Road — Possession with intent of Schedule I or Ii controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ NESSMITH TRAILER PARK — Complainant said she saw a man leave a neighbor’s house who wasn’t supposed to be there. She said she had seen him a week before also inside the home. In speaking with the owner of the home, she said nothing was missing and there was no damage to the home. She said she plans to move in next week and wanted a criminal trespass report written up.

▲ HIGHWAY 46 — Complainant said she had entered into an agreement with a contractor to build a wheelchair ramp at her home. She said she paid $1,400 of the $2,700 estimate for materials so he could begin the job. She said he completed about half the job by the end of April, but has not returned to finish the job and she has been unable to reach him. Complainant was advised of Magistrate Court procedures to pursue the contractor.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — Complainant said her weed eater was missing and that a neighbor had seen a man with a lot of tattoos run from the area of her home with the weed eater. She provided the first name of the person seen with the weed eater, but no contact made with him.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 — Complainant said a client left her salon without paying for her daughter’s hair-braiding service. Complaint said client had used the CashApp service to pay for a previous service on her own hair. Complainant said she was told to use same CashApp account to receive $200 payment for services for her daughter. Complainant said she has been blocked by the account and can’t get the client to respond for payment.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(June 7-June 13)

▲ Rural county intake — 15 adult dogs, one adult cat, six kittens.

▲ City of Statesboro — Five adult dogs, two adult cats, five kittens.

▲ Adopted — Five adult dogs, one adult cat, one puppy, four kittens.

▲ Reclaimed — Five adult dogs.

▲ Euthanized — One kitten (medical).

▲ Fees collected — $370.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 21 calls Wednesday; 28 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Wednesday; six calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Wednesday; four calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Wednesday; 10 calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 23 calls Wednesday; 30 calls Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday; seven calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, two first-responder calls and 23 medical calls Wednesday; two accident calls, one coroner call and 28 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Three medical calls Wednesday; 10 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Six medical calls Wednesday; nine medical calls Thursday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 40 calls Wednesday; 48 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Transport — One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Thursday.





— compiled by Jim Healy