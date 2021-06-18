Police report, 6/18/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Statesboro Police Department

William Douglas Gusby, 34, Becky Drive – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, headlight requirements.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

NESSMITH TRAILER PARK – Complainant said she saw a man leave a neighbor’s house who wasn’t supposed to be there. She said she had seen him a week before also inside the home. In speaking with the owner of the home, she said nothing was missing and there was no damage to the home. She said she plans to move in next week and wanted a criminal trespass report written up.

HIGHWAY 46 – Complainant said she had entered into an agreement with a contractor to build a wheelchair ramp at her home. She said she paid $1,400 of the $2,700 estimate for materials so he could begin the job. She said he completed about half the job by the end of April, but has not returned to finish the job and she has been unable to reach him. Complainant was advised of Magistrate Court procedures to pursue the contractor.

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Complainant said her weed eater was missing and that a neighbor had seen a man with a lot of tattoos run from the area of her home with the weed eater. She provided the first name of the person seen with the weedeater, but no contact made with him.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 21 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department — One call Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department — Three calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department — One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department — 23 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, two first-responder calls and 23 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS — Three medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS — Six medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 40 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport — One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy