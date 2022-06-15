Police report, 6/15/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jimmy Darell Christmas, 38, Foxlake Drive – Battery/family violence first offense.

Paul Henry Head, 33, Windwood Road, Metter – Possession of methamphetamine.

Travis Brent Jackson, 42, Holly Drive – Two charges peeping tom.

Robert Stanford McIntyre, Windwood Road, Metter – Possession of methamphetamine, no insurance, display of license plates/obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers.

Statesboro Police Department

Tariq Rakeith Griffin, 24, Lanier Drive – Armed robbery.

Veunte Khambral Gross, 34, Utley Road, Waynesboro – Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Jasmine Gabrielle Haynes, 30, Knight Drive – Cruelty to children/first degree maliciously causing excessive pain, obstruction of a law enforcement officer/felony.

Corey Rashad Keazer, 39, Oak Crest Drive – Terroristic threats and acts, obscene, lewd or indecent telephone communications.

Jack Bradley LarRoude, 21, Breezy Palm Way, Savannah – Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, use of a communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

Latonia Kalish Lovett, 33, Lewis Church Road, Millen – Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Sydney Franklin Strickland, 38, Highland Road – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, reckless driving.

Cross Montgomery Womack, 21, Highway 80 West – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Stephen Anthony Wilson, 46, Scarlett Place, Brooklet – DUI less safe drugs.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Complainant said she received a call from a 912-area code number stating that she had missed a court date and that the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office had issued a warrant for her arrest. She was advised to purchase Green Dot cards and provide photos of the cards so the warrant would be lifted. Complainant said she purchased $4,825 in Green Dot cards and sent the photos to the offender. She then realized she was the victim of a scam.

FERNWOOD ROAD – Complainant said she was letting a man stay at her residence who asked to stay with her because he felt unsafe where he was living. Complainant said that the offender came by her house and yelled at the man to come home or he would go to jail. Upon speaking with the offender she said she was just checking on him and did not yell. She was served with a criminal trespass warning and said she would not go back to the residence.

LAGOON ROAD – Complainant said his brother told him over the phone that he was coming over to “inflict harm” on him. Complainant said his brother had been served with a criminal trespass the last time he came over. Complainant was advised that if his brother came over, he should call the Sheriff’s Office immediately and his brother would be arrested. Complainant was advised he has a right to defend himself, but he must justify any actions against his brother in case of an incident.

STILSON-LEEFIELD ROAD – Complainant said someone took a mobile home from his property. He said he does not know who would have taken it. He said he does not have any paperwork on the mobile home and he does not know the make and model. He said the mobile home is gray and has a metal roof.

ROCKY FORD ROAD – Complainant said that when she returned from work, she found someone had damaged her yard by driving “donuts” in the grass. She said she doesn’t know who would have done the damage.

LOCKETT DRIVE – Complainant said that ever since her father died and left his estate to her, she has received harassing texts and phone calls from three family members. She said they want her to sign the estate over to them. She said she has blocked all the numbers and tried to ignore them, but she now wants to press charges. She was advised of available legal remedies.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 14 calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Seven calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Five calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one rescue and 26 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – 13 medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 46 calls Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Three calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – Three calls Monday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.

Animal Control Candler – One call Monday

Animal Control Evans – One call Monday.

Griffin Police Department – One call Monday.

Columbus (Ga.) 911 – One call Monday.

Language Line – One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy