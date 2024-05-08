Police: Shooting victim at Statesboro apartment complex possessed fentanyl

A man found wounded inside a Statesboro apartment was in possession of fentanyl and Statesboro Police are looking for who shot him.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins, officers patrolling in the area of Eagle Court Apartments on Lanier Drive heard gunshots about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

They were directed to the Eagle Court complex by Flock gunshot detection sensors, which isolate sounds. Akins said officers found a 29-year-old man with two non-fatal gunshot wounds inside an apartment at Eagle Court and began to render aid.

“The victim was uncooperative with officers and was found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected fentanyl,” Akins said.

One officer was exposed to the effects of the suspected fentanyl while rendering aid. He was treated and later released at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Akins said.

The shooting victim was flown to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah for further treatment where he remains in stable condition, Akins said.

“Detectives and officers canvassed the area for witnesses and video and secured items of physical evidence from the parking lot,” Akins said. “Detectives are investigating both the shooting and the victim’s possession of the fentanyl, in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.”

The man who was shot was under supervision by that department for a previous conviction for armed robbery, Akins said.

Information may be provided to Senior Detective Eric Short at (912) 764-9911 or by submitting an anonymous tip to www.cityprotect.com/forms/statesboroga.gov/anonymous.