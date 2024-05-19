Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in March by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





April 16

➤ Pizza Hut #34717,

860 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 95

Observed food debris and buildup on and inside cooking equipment, warmers, cooling equipment throughout facility. Observed heavy buildup inside walk-in cooler. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 04/19. Observed food debris, stains, buildup on walls and floors of facility. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Correct by 04/19. Observed fly activity in ware-washing area. The presence of insects, rodents and other pests shall be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises. Inspector: Quentin Smith.





April 17

➤ Loco’s Grill & Pub,

91 Brairwood Lane

▲ Score: 82

Observed food uncovered in reach-in cooler. Observed food debris and buildup on can opener blade. Observed potentially-hazardous food items held at above 41 degrees F. Observed reach-in coolers/freezers without internal thermometers. Observed food debris on bottom of reach-in freezer. Observed food debris and buildup in reach-in cooler under grill. Observed damaged floors and walls in kitchen. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Wild Wing Cafe,

52 Aspen Heights Drive

▲ Score: 76

Observed moldy growth on bell peppers in walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food items. Observed dishwasher without proper sanitizer concentration or temperature. A chemical sanitizer used in a sanitizing solution for a manual or mechanical operation at contact times specified under Department of Public Health (DPH) rules shall meet the requirements specified in DPH rules. Correct by 04/19. Observed buildup on ice machine baffle. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 04/27. Observed chicken nuggets hot-holding below 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food items. Inspector: Smith.





April 22

➤ Dominos, 1550 Chandler Road, Unit F

▲ Score: 75

Observed uncovered food items. Observed dishwasher not sanitizing at correct ppm. Observed potentially-hazardous food items not held at 41 degrees F or below. Observed coolers without internal thermometers. Observed cloths not stored in sanitizer or dirty towel container. Observed leaking faucet at hand sink. Observed food debris and buildup on floors. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Dunkin Donuts,

147 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 95

Observed personal drinks stored near food items or on food contact surfaces. Observed hand sinks without paper towels for hand drying. Observed food debris on bottoms of reach-in coolers. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Panda Express, Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 94

Observed organic material on ice chute at drink tower. Observed food debris on bottom of reach-in cooler. Observed buildup on floors under equipment Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, 526 Fair Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed food debris in bottom of reach-in freezer. Inspector: Thomas.





April 23

➤ Kentucky Fried Chicken at Buckhead, 898 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 97

Observed food debris on equipment and inside warmers. Observed buildup on floors under and around equipment. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Krystal, 781 Brannen Rd.

▲ Score: 97

Observed buildup and food debris in ovens. Observed food debris under equipment. Observed buildup and food debris on floors under equipment Inspector: Thomas.

➤ McAlister's Deli of Statesboro, 1100 Brampton Avenue, Suite A

▲ Score: 92

Observed uncovered food items in kitchen area. Observed dishwasher not sanitizing dishes at proper parts per million. Observed buildup and food debris in ovens. Observed buildup and food debris on floors. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Papa John’s Pizza,

620 Fair Road

▲ Score: 81

Observed uncovered pizza sauce in rear and at prep cooler. Observed dishwasher not sanitizing at correct parts per million. Observed potentially-hazardous food items not being held at 41 degrees F or below. Observed dented pizza sauce can in rear. Observed food scoops stored with handle in contact with food items. Observed food debris and buildup on floors throughout facility. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Sonic at Buckhead, 880 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 98

Observed floors in disrepair throughout facility. Observed buildup and food debris on floors. Observed dust and buildup on fan in walk-in cooler Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Statesboro Hots,

1212 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 96

Observed chicken cooling in reach-in cooler with tight-fitting lids. Cool completely before covering tightly; corrected on-site. Observed minor food debris on floors. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Top's China Express, 1100 Brampton Ave., Suite B

▲ Score: 91

Observed hand-washing sink full of flour and other food residue. Hand-washing sinks may only be used for hand-washing. Observed uncovered foods in reach-in cooler and staff rushing to cover everything in the walk-in cooler. Observed rice scoop stored in still water. Scoop must be protected from contamination. May be stored in water held at 135 degrees F or stored in the rice so handle does not come into contact with food. Inspector: Aaron Jump.