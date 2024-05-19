Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

Portal Middle/High is currently in the midst of putting in a track behind the football stadium. Despite having no track to train on the Panther track teams have had plenty of success.

This year the boys placed fourth overall and the girls finished sixth. Helping to lead the way for the Lady Panthers was junior Hailey Scott. Scott ran in a number of events including the 400, the 200 and in two of the relay teams. Scott was able to cap the season winning the state title in the 400 setting a personal best of 1:00.02 in the process.

“I feel like our season went pretty well,” Scott said. “We had a lot of ups and downs especially since we don’t have a track facility yet. I decided to run track because after my first season running in the sixth grade, I enjoyed winning and displaying my individual talent. Winning at state this year really felt like a huge accomplishment. I wanted to win more than anything and bring back the title for my school.”

“Hailey is very versatile, running a number of track events as well as field events,” said coach Cliff Hubbard. “She has really worked hard to try and hit the one-minute mark in the 400. For her to final do it, and at the state championship level with the kind of pressure that comes there is very impressive.

“She won the region and has helped our 4x800 relay team place in the state, but seeing her win the state championship as a junior was huge. The great thing is we will have her back for her senior season and are expecting even bigger things from her next year.”