Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal football and basketball teams fell short of winning a title this year, but a prominent member of those teams was able to conclude his high school career with an individual state title.

Amir Jackson will soon be heading to Gainesville to play football for the University of Florida, but he wrapped up his high school career with a pair of state titles, winning the state long jump, and helping the Portal 4x200 relay team to a state championship as well.

“I felt track went great and we accomplished the goals we made at the start of the season,” Jackson said. “I decided to run because we had unfinished business from last year. I knew with the team we had this year we were determined and ready to work, so it came easy for me to make that decision. Winning long jump was a big accomplishment, but it all started with my coaches.

“They told me at the beginning if I wanted to be coached to win state I’d have to come wanting to work. I did just that and came out on top the results show. It was great to win individually and as a team.”

“This is only the second year Amir has run track,” said coach Cliff Hubbard. “Last year he helped us to a second-place finish in the state in the 4x400 relay. I feel like that motivated him to try and come back and get a win. This year he added the 4x200 and we had the best times the entire year.

“We had some struggles in the region and placed third but we turned in on in state and won the title at 1:29:29. His teammates included Charles McNeal, Marcus Smith and Kasen Evans. For as short a period as he has been doing the long jump it’s impressive he could go out and win the whole thing this year with a jump of 22 feet 11 inches.”