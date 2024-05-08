Chick-fil-A Eagles Corner now open

The Chick-fil-A restaurant near Publix opened Wednesday morning and folks accustomed to the usually long lines at the drive-thru of the Chick-fil-A on Northside Drive had a first-day treat – no line.

At 8:15 a.m., two cars were in the drive-thru lanes at the restaurant on Tormenta Way at the corner of Akins Blvd., off the Bypass. Drivers also were using the “Mobile Thru,” a fully dedicated lane in the drive-thru where guests can pick up orders placed ahead of time on the Chick-fil-A App. This feature is not available at the Northside restaurant.

It was announced last week that David Boykin, who has been the owner-operator of the Chick-fil-A on Northside Drive since 2000, would be the local independent franchised owner of the Chick-fil-A Eagles Corner.

“Statesboro has been home to my family and me for over two decades, and I want Chick-fil-A Eagles Corner to be a place where people can grow – not just our team members, but our guests and community as well,” Boykin said last week. “I look forward to providing a space where everyone can create lasting memories.”

He will continue to operate the Northside Drive Chick-fil-A, as well, as well.

Boykin is a Georgia native who first joined Chick-fil-A in 1997 when he became a local owner-operator in Hilton Head. After serving the Hilton Head community for three years, he took over the Chick-fil-A on Northside Drive in 2000.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States. More than 200,000 are employed by independent owner-operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The company said it would expand by 2030 into Europe and Asia.

The family-owned and privately held company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy.