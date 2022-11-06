Police report, 6/11/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Joshua Tyler Monroe, 34, Old Quacco Road, Pooler — Three charges theft by taking/felony, criminal trespass, possession of tools for commission of a crime.

▲ Sean Patrick Shearhouse, 50, Terraza Lane, Savannah — Three charges theft by taking/felony, criminal trespass, possession of tools for commission of a crime.

▲ Michael William Sutton, 47, Floyd Clark Road — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Amber Leigh Wilson, 34, Bella Terra Road, Brooklet — Aggravated assault, criminal trespass, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Michael Christopher Kirkland, 26, Mount Pleasant Road, Clyo — Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers.

▲ Kanijah Aurelia McNeal, 21, Woodland Drive — Disorderly conduct.

▲ Victor Talmadge Morgan, 34, Preetorious St., Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Tyrrell James Morrise, 29, Highlands Blvd., Pooler — Criminal trespass.

▲ David Lee Williams, Dilmus Jackson St., Guyton — Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Jason Tremayne Williams, 42, Hidden Hill Spur — Aggravated battery.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Taivez Levo Holloway, 38, President Circle — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Thomas Allen Bailey, 22, Robin Hood Trail — DUI less safe alcohol, lighted headlight/other lights required.

▲ Willie Charles Peoples, 39, East Jones Ave. — Theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ MARISSA COURT — Complainant said an unknown person sent an explicit photo to his juvenile son’s phone followed by a text that read “Good morning handsome.” Complainant said his son did not know the person and there had been no previous contact. He said the photo may have been sent to a wrong number, but he wanted to document the incident. The number was blocked from the son’s phone. Attempts to reach the number indicated on the message were unsuccessful, with an operator indicating it had been disconnected.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 NORTH — Complainant said a person reached out to her on Facebook indicating she had baby formula available to purchase. Complainant said she paid $98 via CashApp to the person, but she has not been able to get the formula and the person has blocked her on all forms of social media. Attempts by law enforcement to contact the woman also have been unsuccessful.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — Complainant said her vehicle, a 2014 Kia Soul, was taken from the parking lot of the Patriot Inn hotel. The complainant said she normally parks in the big parking lot closest to the pool. The complainant said she believes that the keys were taken when her daughter had the keys and left them outside. The daughter said she borrowed the keys to the vehicle and went outside by the picnic tables and met "some people." While out with the unknown individuals, she said she believes she accidentally left the keys outside on the table and an unknown individual stole the keys, which resulted in the vehicle being stolen. In viewing the video from the hotel. It appears that a man wearing a black shirt, gray sweats, gray hat and with large gauges in his ears, came into the parking lot with the vehicle keys. The man then got into the vehicle and drove away. After several interviews with hotel guests, it appears that nobody knows who the man in question is, or the individuals are being untruthful about the matter. The complainant was not able to provide a VIN or license plate number for the vehicle. The complainant said she would contact the Sheriff's Office when she receives the vehicle’s information.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(May 30-June 5)

▲ Rural county intake — Six adult dogs and three puppies; three adult cats and eight kittens.

▲ City of Statesboro — One adult dog; one kitten.

▲ Adopted — Seven adult dogs; two adult cats and two kittens.

▲ Rescued — None.

▲ Reclaimed — Three adult dogs.

▲ Died at shelter — None.

▲ Euthanized — One kitten (severe medical).

▲ Fees collected — $425.





Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls June 2-9)

▲ Portal — One brush/grass fire call; one fire alarm call; one structure fire; one vehicle fire.

▲ Register — One brush/grass fire call; one vehicle fire; one fire alarm call.

▲ Nevils — One structure fire; one medical call.

▲ Bay — None.

▲ Stilson — One rescue call.

▲ Brooklet — Six medical response calls; two structure fires; one vehicle fire; one medical call; one rescue call.

▲ Leefield — One vehicle fire.

▲ Clito — One brush/grass fire call.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls Wednesday; 32 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Wednesday; six calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Six calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Wednesday; eight calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Wednesday; eight calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 17 calls Wednesday; 43 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday; four calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Four calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Seven calls Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call and 23 medical calls Wednesday; one accident call, one coroner call, one first-responder call and 39 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Wednesday; one accident call and two medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Three medical calls Wednesday; one accident call and five medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 45 calls Wednesday; 52 calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Thursday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Other agencies — Two calls Wednesday.





