Police report, 6/11/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Exaviar Laquez Byrd, 24, Cone Homes – possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession/use of a drug-related object; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; giving false information; possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a felony.

▲ Jashaad Durrell Calhoun, 25, Hwy. 23, Cobbtown – possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession/use of a drug-related object; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a felony.

▲ Sareena Lashae Harris, 18, Margaret Road, Hinesville – possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession/use of a drug-related object; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a felony.

▲ Alonza Andrew Littles, 23, Lanier Drive – possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession/use of a drug related object; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a felony.

▲ Shawn Patrick McGlamery, 26, Highway 80 West, Portal – possession of methamphetamine, possession/use of a drug-related object.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Patrick Calin Frame, 30, South Steel Bridge Road, Eatonton – two counts fleeing/attempt to elude; three counts of speeding; two counts of reckless driving; possession/use of drug related objects; failure to maintain lane; obstruction; failure to signal turn or lane change; hit and run; driving left of center; failure to obey traffic control device; four counts of improper center lane use.

▲ Robert James Littleton, 42, Hubert Church Road, Brooklet – aggravated assault.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45



▲ Shameika Nicole McKine, 33, Cone Homes – DUI/less safe, suspended registration, open container, tag/registration violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ SOUTHERN COMFORT DRIVE – A woman said someone added the name of an unknown person to her Frontier Communications account, resulting in several unauthorized charges.

▲ SOUTHBEND DRIVE – A woman reported damage to her mail box.

▲ PIPPIN PLACE – A woman said her estranged husband sends her texts calling her names, and questions their children.

▲ TODD DRIVE – A man said someone knocked over a game camera he had on a tree.

▲ CYPRESS LAKE ROAD – A woman said an unknown person withdrew $502.50 from her CORE Credit Union account.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ SUPER 8 MOTEL – A man reported someone damaged motel property.

▲ WALKER PHARMACY – Someone reported a suspicious person, and police escorted the man back home.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – A woman was cited after attempting to shoplift $273 worth of miscellaneous items and then giving police false information.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Police are investigating an aggravated assault. Details were not immediately available.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and one traffic warning and assisted one motorists Monday; no traffic citations and four traffic warning and assisted one motorist Tuesday.

▲ RAPTOR CENTER –Someone reported a theft.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING – officers assisted with a fire call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

▲ Reports unavailable for Tuesday.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon