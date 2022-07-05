Police report, 5/7/22

Note: All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement incident reports and arrest records, which are public records and available for review at any and all local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Michael Shane Harden, 46, Bird Flanders Road, Swainsboro — Possession of methamphetamine, burglary/first degree felony, possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Melissa Lynn Hodges, 38, Misty Court — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, theft of lost/mislaid property/felony.

▲ Brandon Mark Kitchens, 28, Greenbrie Circle, Claxton — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Alonzo MiGuel McReynolds, 34, Pond View Lane, Wallace, N.C. — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Andrew Tyrone Moore, 40, Riggs Mill Court, Portal — Possession of cocaine.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Kemtavia Shaniece Holly, 34, Denmark St. — DUI less safe drugs, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Amy Marie Rahn, 44, Buckeye Drive, Richmond Hill — Theft by taking/felony.





➤ Portal Police Department

▲ Bryanna Nicole Jackson, 25, Williams Road, Millen — Two charges criminal trespass.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ TALL TIMBERS LANE — Complainant said he received a call from his son, who told him a woman he knew told him she was going to burn the complainant's house down. Complainant said there is feud about current living arrangements. The woman said she never told the son she would burn the house down. She said she believes she is being cheated out of half of the home that she said she paid half for. She was advised of other possible remedies.

▲ KYLE SORRELL ROAD — Complainant said his motorcycle and Ford Ranger SUV were missing. After further investigation, it was determined who had possession of the vehicles. Complainant will be informed.

▲ US 301 SOUTH — Complainant said a number of fraudulent checks were cashed over the weekend. The case was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

▲ FLEMINGTON ROAD — Complainant said his neighbor’s dog has come over to his property and acted aggressively to his 2-year-old child and their dog. Complainant said they have talked to the neighbor several times and also contacted Bulloch County Animal Control. In speaking with the neighbor, he said he is aware his dog is going over to his neighbor’s property and said he didn’t care. He also said he didn’t care if the complainant had to shoot the dog. Animal Control was contacted and said they would follow up.

▲ PONDEROSA ROAD/HIGHWAY 25 — A Mustang was checked speeding at 110 mph while traveling south on Highway 25 in a zone with a speed limit of 65 mph. The driver said he was worried a semi-truck was going to hit him because he had turned in front of the truck when turning off Ponderosa Road. The driver was issued a citation.

▲ RACOON KEY DRIVE — Complainant said she saw a post on Facebook indicating a black-and-white Chi Chi puppy was for sale. She made contact with the person who made the post who told she wanted a $200 down payment and would get the other $200 upon delivery of the puppy on April 25. Complainant said she sent the $200 via a Zelle payment. She said the woman never showed up with the puppy and she can no longer contact her. Upon investigation, the Facebook site was determined to be fake.

▲ PAMELA WAY — Complainant said a man who had been dating her daughter a few months ago, but after she told him she didn’t want to see him anymore, he kept coming over to their residence. The daughter confirmed she did not want to see the man anymore. The man said he went over to apologize for everything. He was told the mother and daughter did not want him on the property and he was served with a criminal trespass warning. He was told he would be arrested for criminal trespass if he went back to their residence.

▲ MAY ROAD — Complainant said his neighbor was causing problems. After investigation, the complainant and another woman were served with criminal trespass warnings.

▲ BROOKLET-LEEFIELD ROAD — Responding in reference to a fight, probable cause was established to arrest one of the parties. He was transported to the jail.

▲ SWEETHEART LANE — Complainant said she recently had an altercation with her cousin. In the aftermath of the incident, the complainant said she has received multiple harassing phone calls from an unknown number. She believes the calls are from her cousin. The cousin sad it was the complainant who was harassing her and she would like to press charges. She was advised of the process and both parties were told not to contact the other.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(April 25–May 1)

▲ Rural county intake — Nine adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat and two kittens.

▲ City of Statesboro — One adult dog.

▲ Adopted — Seven adult dogs and two puppies; four adult cats.

▲ Rescued — One adult dog; one adult cat.

▲ Reclaimed — Two adult dogs.

▲ Died at Shelter — None.

▲ Euthanized — None.

▲ Fees collected — $265.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Departments

(Incident calls, April 28–May 5)

▲ Portal — Five fire alarms; six miscellaneous fire calls; one brush/grass fire call; six medical response calls; two structure fires.

▲ Register — Two fire alarms.

▲ Nevils — Three brush/grass fire calls.

▲ Bay — None.

▲ Stilson — One woods fire.

▲ Brooklet — Seven medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; two hazmat calls; two brush/grass fire calls; one structure fire; one woods fire; one fire alarm.

▲ Leefield — One miscellaneous fire call; one brush/grass fire call; one hazmat call.

▲ Clito — One structure fire; one miscellaneous fire call; one fire alarm.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Three calls Monday; one call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 22 calls Monday; 20 calls Tuesday; 18 calls Wednesday; 19 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Monday; six calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday; seven calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Tuesday; four calls Wednesday; four calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Monday; seven calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Three calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern Police Department — Six calls Monday; one call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Monday; three calls Tuesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 23 calls Monday; 25 calls Tuesday; 29 calls Wednesday; 35 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Four calls Monday; two calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — One call Monday; three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Emanuel County — One call Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, two fire calls and 23 medical calls Monday; three accident calls, one first responder call and 23 medical calls Tuesday; 23 medical calls Wednesday; three accident calls, three first responder calls and 31 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — 11 medical calls Monday; five medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday; five medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Eight medical calls Monday; nine medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and six medical calls Wednesday; one accident call and 11 medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 48 calls Monday; 38 calls Tuesday; 40 calls Wednesday; 51 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Transport — One call Monday; one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — One call Tuesday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Thursday.

▲ Eagle Health and Rehabilitation — One call Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Monday; three calls Tuesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Appling County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Other agencies — Two calls Monday.





—compiled by Jim Healy