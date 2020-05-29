Police report, 5/30/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Dewayne Carr White, 44, Circle Drive – simple battery/family violence

▲ Amanda Lynn Nicole Hooes, 34, Steeplechase Court – felony bench warrant.’

.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Lakendra Deleni Hall, 35, Kenwood Drive, Woodbridge – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug related objects; possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

▲ Joshua Oshea Pryor, 34, Clifton Road – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Andrew Grant Hendricks, 23, Duke’s Creek Landing, Buford – speeding, DUI/less safe.

▲ Arturo Miguel Martinez, 46,Circle Avenue, Claxton – failure to maintain lane, DUI/less safe.

▲ Jonathan Lanier Tyson, 31, Lydia Lane – suspended registration, driving without a license, headlights violation, failure to change address on license, expired registration, DUI/less safe/drugs.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BEN GRADY COLLINS ROAD – Investigators responded to a burglary.

▲ WYNN MARSH ROAD – Someone reported a criminal trespass incident.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ ZETTEROWER AVENUE/BRANNEN STREET – Someone reported a hit and run.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE – Officers investigated a hit- and-run accident.

▲ PONDEROSA PINE WAY – Someone reported an entering auto case.

▲ WHISPERING PINES BOULEVARD – Officers responded to a reported entering auto.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ No activity reported Thursday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls

▲ Candler Sheriff’s Office – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – six calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – three calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – four calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – five calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

➤ Other Agencies



▲ 911 hang-ups – 45 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call.

▲ Screven County 911 – two calls.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – seven calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one first-responder call, 23 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – one coroner call, six medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one accident call, one coroner call. four medical calls.

- compiled by Holli Deal Saxon