Police report, 5/24/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Travis Daniel Allen, 33, Channell Drive, Emerald Isle, N.C. — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Jamorian Daquan Bellamy, 26, Lanier Drive — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Melvin Bernard Clark, 54, Clark Lane, Twin City — Bench warrant/felony.

▲ Mark Eric Cresone, 37, 72nd Terrace Road, Belleview, Fla. — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, bench warrant/felony.

▲ Robert David Deal, 47, Foster Williams Road, Register — Theft by taking/felony.

▲ Jennifer Lynn Hardin, 34, West Waters Road — Two charges cruelty to children/first degree deprivation of sustenance.

▲ Joseph Tyler Holdway, 29, Shirle Drive, Guyton — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving, failure to obey a traffic control device.

▲ Antwan Tyberous Rhodes, 19, Stanford Drive — Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

▲ Jeffrey Wayne Shuman, 32, Rushing Lane, Nevils — Terroristic threats and acts.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Greta Andora Crawford, 53, Cotton Ave. — Simple battery/family violence, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Maliek Vonquez Lewis, 25, Fairington Drive, Hephzibah — Robbery, possession of cocaine, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Gregory Sherrod Roberson, 36, East Jones Ave. — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Hazel Michelle Royal, 31, Lincoln St. — Criminal trespass damage to property.

▲ Tressia Lynn Taylor, 49, Harvey Wilson Road — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Brett Alexander Thomas, 49, West Main St. — Criminal trespass, bench warrant/felony.

▲ Damien Darrel Walker, 31, Cone Homes — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jason Phillip Cerobe, 42, 48 St., Savannah — DUI less safe drugs, improper stopping/parking on roadway.

▲ Annette Jan Chiapuzio, 62, Highway 24 — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Garrick Levon Donaldson, 25, Wigfall Road, Register — DUI less safe alcohol, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, following too closely, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Damien Javar Durham, 31, Lawson Lane, Sandersville — DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield when entering roadway.

▲ Isabelle Lucki Gil, 25, Scenic View Court, Atlanta — DUI less safe alcohol, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Cameron Jevarius Simpson, 24, Durham Parkway, Pooler — Theft by receiving stolen property/felony firearm, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflection for windows/windshields.





➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Jonathan Caleb Williams, 36, Old River Road, Brooklet — DUI less safe alcohol, reckless driving, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 25 calls Friday; 29 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Friday; four calls Saturday; nine calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Five calls Friday; five calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; three calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Friday; four calls Saturday; nine calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — One call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Four calls Sunday; eight calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Saturday

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 29 calls Friday; 34 calls Saturday; 29 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Six calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Friday; two calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one coroner call, one first-responder call and 21 medical calls Friday; two first-responder calls and 22 medical calls Saturday; three accident calls, one coroner call and 24 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call and eight medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and five medical calls Friday; one accident call and five medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 30 calls Friday; 44 calls Saturday; 41 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services — One call Friday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday; three calls Saturday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — Two calls Saturday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — One call Sunday.

▲ Department of Transportation — One call Sunday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy