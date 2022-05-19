Police report, 5/19/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

JONES MILL/BEASLEY ROAD – In reference to a call about an abandoned vehicle, a motorcycle that had run out of gas was found with no tag and a key still in it. Upon running the VIN, the motorcycle had no insurance and its registration was expired. Attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful and the motorcycle was towed.

WOLF PEN LANE – Complainant said someone shot out the back window of his truck at some point in the past two weeks. A bullet hole was observed in the rear window of the truck that appeared to have been shot from the road. Complainant said he just wanted a report, and did not want to prosecute.

U.S. 301 SOUTH – After stopping a red Chevrolet Tahoe for failure to maintain lane, the vehicle was found to have no insurance and a suspended registration. While searching for proof of valid insurance, the driver was heard to say to her passenger, “I work 40 hours a week and I can’t afford insurance.” She was issued a citation for no insurance. The vehicle was towed and the owner was advised on how to reclaim it.

MORGAN ROAD – Complainant said some of her belongings were missing from her storage unit. She said various shoes, clothing, a mirror, a wine cooler, television, air purifier, Amazon Firestick, a polaroid camera and polaroid printer were all missing. She said the total value was $2,850. There was no damage to the entrance to the storage unit. Complainant said she and her roommate were the only ones with keys. She said her roommate noticed the items missing on her last visit. She said she would like the offender to be prosecuted.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 15 calls Tuesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Tuesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Tuesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Two calls Tuesday.

Metter Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls Tuesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Four calls Tuesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One coroner call and 26 medical calls Tuesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and four medical calls Tuesday.

Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Tuesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 32 calls Tuesday.

Emanuel County 911– One call Tuesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy