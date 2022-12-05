Police report, 5/12/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
▲ Joshua Ehret, 39, East Lee St., Brooklet — Possession of methamphetamine.
▲ Zalia Naquashia Futch, 19, Black Creek Church Road — Bench warrant/felony.
▲ Charles Graham, 59, Harmony Drive, Springfield — Theft by taking/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
▲ Randy Lee Kendrick, 38, Cross Creek Farm Road — Two charges simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass.
▲ Albert Zeontae Demond Mikell, 19, Bobby Donaldson Ave. — Theft by taking/felony, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft.
▲ Jacoron Divez Rich, 17, Shuman Drive — Theft by taking/felony, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft.
▲ Zion Tyrone Ricks, 22, Kingwood Drive, Dublin — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
▲ Barney Joseph Rollins, 36, W. Waters Road — Simple battery/family violence.
▲ Stacy Ann Sapp, 51, Douglas St., Savannah — Possession of methamphetamine, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
▲ James Arthur Thomas, 18, Packinghouse Road — Theft by taking/felony, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft.
▲ Damone Deandre Williams, 27, Nevils Daisy Road — Failure to maintain lane, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.
➤ Statesboro Police Department
▲ Gina Cecilia Rhodes, 45, Stapleton Road, Metter — Theft by shoplifting.
▲ Alonzo Lorenzo Stewart, 35, Cone Homes — Criminal trespass, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
▲ Samorie Jadon White, 20, Ogeechee Road, Savannah — DUI less safe alcohol, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.
➤ Brooklet Police Department
▲ Crystal Shea Logue, 39, Old Auburn Lane, Brooklet — Simple assault/family violence, contributing to the delinquency of a minor/misdemeanor.
➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45
▲ Gavin Thomas Bilbrey, 21, Edgefield Road, Trenton, SC — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
▲ Cobi Darren Hester, 21, Nasa Drive — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, tag lights required.
▲ Sherry Anderson Smith, 58, Ephesus Church Road, Register — DUI less safe alcohol, following too closely.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
➤ Law Enforcement Agencies
▲ Brooklet Police Department — Three calls Monday.
▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 22 calls Monday; 24 calls Tuesday.
▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Monday; six calls Tuesday.
▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.
▲ Georgia State Patrol — Seven calls Tuesday.
▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Tuesday.
▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.
▲ Portal Police Department — One call Tuesday.
▲ Statesboro Police Department — 23 calls Monday; 29 calls Tuesday.
➤ Fire Departments
▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Four calls Monday; 11 calls Tuesday.
▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.
▲ Statesboro Fire Department — One call Monday; six calls Tuesday.
➤ Emergency Medical Services
▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, two fire calls and 23 medical calls Monday; two accident calls, two first-responder calls and 17 medical calls Tuesday.
▲ Candler County EMS — 11 medical calls Monday; five medical calls Tuesday.
▲ Evans County EMS — Eight medical calls Monday; seven medical calls Tuesday.
➤ Other Agencies
▲ 911 hang-ups — 48 calls Monday; 35 medical calls Tuesday.
▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Tuesday.
▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Tuesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy