Police report, 5/10/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jalil Elvin Davis, 26, Becky Drive – Obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone calls.

▲ Javonte NikQuana Haynes, 23, McGregor Alston Road, Ailey – DUI less safe drugs, failure to stop at stop sign.

▲ Elton Clayton McNamara, 43, Lane Road – Criminal trespass.

▲ Angel Anna Simmons, 32, May Road, Ellabell – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, cruelty to children second degree negligently causing physical pain, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Alexander Matthew Thomas, 26, Bruiser Circle – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge – felony.

▲ Keith Evan Williford, 25, Loop Road, Vidalia – Bench warrant/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Zamaria Talonice Ball, 20, 41st St., Columbus – Affray.

▲ Amia LaShawn Bell, 22, Morning Side Drive, Valdosta – Affray.

▲ Denzeil Martel Byars, 28, Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Jonathan Fabrizzio Campos, 22, Goldenwood Court, Cumming.

▲ Tyah Brooke Cosby, 22, Statesboro Place Circle – Affray, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers.

▲ Rasymond Joseph May, 41, North Main St. – Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Kaden Wesley Partin, 21, Wilber Kennedy Road, Collins – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Simone Sinquze Taylor, 31, Lanier Drive – Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Samorie Jadon White, 20, Ogeechee Road, Savannah – DUI less safe alcohol, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to maintain lane, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Janice Renee Edwards, 53, Old Hull Road, Athens – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Curtis Latrelle Francis, 50, Williamson Road, Macon – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Joseph Tyrone Geiger, 38, Kessler Ave., Garden City – DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.

▲ Cobi Darren Hester, 21, Nasa Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, tag light required.

▲ Anaya Janee Hickmann, 20 Rucker Lane – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device.

▲ Brianna Nicole Lawson, 19, Stillwater Court, Flowery Branch – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Laura Chloe Pendergrass, 18, Hunting Hollow Road, Greenville, SC – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Pagia Coryana Reese, 18, Owl Drive – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, speeding in excess of maximum limits, tag lights required, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, display of license plates obscured or tinted tag frames.

▲ Dangelo Montrell Shaw, Stambuk Lane – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Cyrus Emil Smith 21, Scenic Highway, Gadsden, Ala. – DUI less safe combination of 1-3, following too closely, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Aaron Colby Whitaker, 34, Miller Lane, Garfield – No insurance, DUI less safe alcohol, three charges DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, expired registration.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Trevor Michael Black, 18, Equine Road, Barnwell, SC – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Evans Jenkins Plowden, 20, Byron Ridge, Albany – DUI under 21, failure to yield when entering roadway, possess, display or use identification of another without consent, underage possession of alcohol.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 25 calls Saturday; 15 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 12 calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – Four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department – One call Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department – One call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls Saturday; 26 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – Four calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – One call Saturday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Saturday.

▲ Georgia forestry Emanuel – One call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 15 medical calls Saturday; 31 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS – One accident call and two medical calls Saturday; two medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups –39 calls Saturday; 35 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy