Police report, 4/8/20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

▲ The Bulloch County Jail reported no arrests for any local law enforcement agency Monday.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ EAST GEORGIA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER – Police responded to the hospital regarding an incident that took place on Highway 301 North. A person was arrested on charges of simple battery against a police officer, criminal trespass, and battery (family violence).

▲ NORTH MAIN STREET – After police responded to a dispute that had become physical, a person was arrested.

▲ CONE HOMES – A resident told police someone intentionally damaged a vehicle, and wanted a report issued.

▲ MORRIS STREET – A resident reported damage to a vehicle that could possibly have been done by another vehicle striking it.

▲ SOUTH COLLEGE STREET – A woman said someone threatened her and she did not feel safe in her apartment.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Officers responded to a domestic dispute.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BRANNEN LAKE ROAD – A resident reported a package stolen after delivery.

▲ BROOKLET-DENMARK ROAD – A vehicle that appeared wrecked was towed.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ No incidents or traffic warnings or citations or motorists assisted Monday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call Friday, one call Sunday, one call Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 12 calls Friday, 18 calls Saturday, 17 calls Sunday, 10 calls Monday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – four calls Friday, three calls Saturday, three calls Sunday, three calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – four calls Friday, four calls Saturday, two calls Sunday, five calls Monday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – one call Friday, two calls Saturday, three calls Sunday, three calls Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department – one call Friday, one call Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department – two calls Sunday, one call Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Friday, 19 calls Saturday, 23 calls Sunday, 36 calls Monday.

➤ Fire Departments



▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – two calls Friday, five calls Saturday, two calls Sunday, seven calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – eight calls Friday, four calls Saturday, two calls Sunday, four calls Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call Friday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call Friday, two calls Monday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Bulloch – one call Monday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 41 calls Friday, 32 calls Saturday, 29 calls Sunday, 36 calls Monday.

▲ Air Evac – one call Saturday, one call Sunday, one call Monday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call Saturday, two calls Monday.

▲ Effingham County 911 – one call Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – three calls Saturday.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – two calls Saturday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – three calls Friday, three calls Saturday, seven calls Sunday, six calls Monday.

▲ Chatham County 911 – one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Liberty County 911 – one call Monday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services



▲ Bulloch County EMS/Friday – one fire call, one rescue call, 15 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Saturday – one coroner call, one fire call, one first-responder call, 31 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Sunday – one rescue call, one first-responder call, 17 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Monday – two accident calls, one first-responder call, 25 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Friday – two medical calls



▲ Candler County EMS/Saturday – one medical call.

▲ Candler County EMS/Sunday – five medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Monday – three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Friday – eight medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Saturday – five medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Sunday – two medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Monday – one coroner call, seven medical calls.

-compiled by Holli Deal Saxon