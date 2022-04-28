Police report, 4/29/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

CYPRESS LAKE MOBILE HOME PARK – Responding to a report of a physical confrontation, deputies found an uncooperative victim and were told two different stories. Both parties were advised of the magistrate court process.

PRETORIA RUSHING ROAD – Complainant said an unknown person knocked three times on her front door at 4 a.m. The unknown person then knocked on the complainant’s wall. She did not go outside to investigate and was not able to give any description of the person.

EDWINA DRIVE – Complainant said when she was helping her mother remove a vehicle from a property, a residence of the property came outside and pointed what they thought was a .22 caliber handgun at her chest. Complainant said she had rejected the man’s advances in the past. She said she drove to the home of a friend and the man followed her and again pointed his gun at her. The man said he got into an argument with the mother about removing the vehicle. He told deputies he did not want the complainant in his yard, which made him upset. He said he did pull his handgun from his waistband, but he never pointed the gun at the complainant. The complainant was advised of remedies through Magistrate Court.

PEAR ORCHARD LANE – Complainant said an unknown offender cloned one of his bank checks and attempted to cash it in the amount of $7,100. The check was made payable to a man who lived in New York state. The bank did not cash the check and is conducting an internal investigation.

COACH’S WAY – Complainant said he was at his girlfriend’s house when someone told him there was damage to the side of his truck. He said there was a large party across from his girlfriend’s house the damage may have occurred. He estimated the cost of the repair at about $500.

IRONGATE PLACE – Complainant said an unknown offender had gone onto a piece of vacant land that was recently surveyed and removed posts, flags and markings from the survey. Complainant said the landowner lived in another state and was only just made aware of what happened.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls April 21-28)

▲ Portal – One fire alarm; one medical call; two brush/grass fire calls; five medical response calls; two structure fires.

▲ Register – None.

▲ Nevils – One structure fire.

▲ Bay – One structure fire.

▲ Stilson – One structure fire.

▲ Brooklet – Nine medical response calls; two medical calls; one brush/grass fire call; one structure fire; one woods fire; one fire alarm.

▲ Leefield – None.

▲ Clito – One structure fire; one medical response call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Evans County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls and 29 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and five medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 26 calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Crisis Line – Two calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy