Police report, 4/28/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ James Malone Dempsey, 34, Twilight Shores, Eatonton — Two probation violations for fingerprintable charges/felony.

▲ Robert Jeff Goethe, 49, Nevils Groveland Road, Pembroke — Battery, obstructing EMTs, criminal trespass, battery/family violence first offense.

▲ William Terrence Nobel, 54, Thompson Lane — Criminal trespass, theft by taking/misdemeanor.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Chaz Joseph Burgest, 32, Valley Road — Murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a felony.

▲ Jonathan Corrie Johnson, 31, Greenburn Road — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Larry Anthony Jones, 32, Lanier Drive — Criminal trespass.

▲ Floyd Damion Moulton, 40, Poplar St. — Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Amber Leigh Wilson, 34, Bella Terra Road, Brooklet — Theft by taking/misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Robert Scott Earl, 53, Stapleton Road, Metter — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects, no insurance, expired registration.





➤ Georgia Department of Natural Resources

▲ Fredrick Dustin Hendrix, 33, Metts Road — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Kasey Wayne Morris, 38, Agnes Akins Road — Suspended registration, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Valerie Michelle Resendiz, 41, Mosley Road, Claxton — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, suspended registration.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HARVILLE ROAD — Complainant brought photos from his trail camera that shows a black, two-door Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck going into his property. Three days later, the same truck is shown entering the property with nothing in the bed of the truck and leaving with a deer stand in the bed. Complainant said the deer stand belongs to a family member.

▲ SOUTH RUCKER LANE — Police were notified of a white truck leaving a Statesboro apartment complex. Upon driving on 301 South, deputy came in contact with the truck parked on the southbound side with a passenger side front tire that was flat. Beating on the window to wake the driver, he had to be helped from the vehicle due to his impairment. Driver’s speech was slurred and he could barely stand. The driver evidently struck several vehicles as he left the apartment complex parking lot and he was turned over to the Statesboro PD.

▲ R.L. LEE ROAD — Complainant said she was arguing with her brother when the argument turned physical. Both parties suffered superficial scratches. The brother said he was tired of being disrespected in his own house. The parties were separated and advised of remedies.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 NORTH — On patrol, a vehicle was observed stopped in the roadway. Upon making contact with the operator, it was discovered she was under the influence of and in possession of an illegal substance. She was arrested and taken to the jail.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — Driver of a Ford Ranger was observed holding and talking on a cell phone. After being stopped, the driver said he was getting instructions on how to get to his new place of work. Driver was issued a citation.

▲ CYPRESS LAKE MOBILE HOME PARK — Complainant said a firearm was stolen out of the glove compartment of his vehicle.

▲ PECAN GROVE ROAD — Complainant said a man said he was going to shoot someone. The offender was gone when deputies arrived and the complainant was advised to go to magistrate court for a possible remedy.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Three calls Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 22 calls Monday; 12 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Monday; five calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Six calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 23 calls Monday; 44 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Four calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Tuesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — One call Monday; four calls Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, two fire calls and 23 medical calls Monday; three accident calls Tuesday and 32 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — 11 medical calls Monday; two medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Eight medical calls Monday; one accident call and seven medical calls Tuesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 48 calls Monday; 64 calls Tuesday.

▲ Air Transports — One call Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — Three calls Tuesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Tuesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Other agencies — Two calls Monday.





— compiled by Jim Healy