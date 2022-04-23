Police report, 4/23/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ JDennis Kea, 60, Smart Lane, Sylvania — Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants/drugs, without consent.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jabriel Sharlet Butler, 27, Brampton Ave. — Possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Makaela Nashai Dekle, 19, Oakley Road, Union City — Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

▲ Rickey Raheem Hendrix, 32, West Main St., Claxton — Aggravated assault, false imprisonment, theft by taking — motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, possession of crack cocaine, possession of Schedule II drug and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

▲ James Cornelius Johnson, 44, Pine St. — Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

▲ William Carroll Oliver, 36, Wildwood Circle — Criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Sharon Wiggins Wilkerson, 50, Packinghouse Road — Identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying info/felony.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HIGH COTTON DRIVE — Complainant said after she closed on her house, she was still paying for a home alarm system. She said she contacted the new owner of the house, who she said told her he would not remove the system. Upon contacting the new owner, he said he gave the complainant a week and a half to remove anything she had from the house before he started re-painting the entire house. He said after that time frame passed, he repainted the house. He said if the complainant wanted to pay to remove the alarm system and locks and replace the paint, he would allow that. She declined. Both parties were advised of remedies in civil court.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 WEST — Complainant said she began receiving multiple spam calls and threats from numbers she did not recognize. She said she then discovered her identity was stolen and several accounts were opened illicitly in her name. She requested a report to document the incidents.

▲ BURKHALTER MOBILE HOME PARK — Complainant said he had a verbal argument with a woman after she broke the back window to his 1998 Ford truck. He said the woman was not taking some medication she should have been and he signed a waiver of prosecution.

▲ SHUMAN DRIVE — Complainant said she picked up a woman and her two children and brought them back to her home. She said once they were inside a man drove up in a pickup truck. She said the woman and the man got into a verbal argument over who was the rightful owner of the truck. Complainant said the woman asked to borrow her phone and when she handed it back, it had two drops of blood on it. Upon making contact with the woman and man at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, the man said the woman was hurt while riding a go-cart and denied laying his hands on her. The woman said that at some point during an argument about their financial situation, the man struck her. After further discussion, she said she did not want to press charges. She was told about possible remedies to help her.

▲ BARN MOBILE HOME PARK — Complainant said a group of juveniles walked by his residence and one picked up a rock and threw it at one of his windows, breaking it. Looking at available video, a juvenile could be seen in a throwing stance, but the video then cut out. Upon driving away, deputies came upon a group of juveniles and the juvenile who threw the rock was identified by the shirt he was wearing. He admitted to throwing the rock and the complainant agreed not to press charges if the juvenile and his guardian paid for fixing the window.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST — A semi-truck struck an overhead cable, snapping it in half and did not stop. In route to the site, Brooklet Police found the truck and conducted a traffic stop. After gathering information from the driver, he was released. The clipped telephone line was hanging in the middle of the road. A crew arrived on the scene and moved the line out of the road. Frontier Communications was advised about their line.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(April 11-17)

▲ Rural county intake — Seven adult dogs and five puppies; one adult cat.

▲ City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs and one puppy; two adult cats.

▲ Adopted — Four adult dogs; one adult cat.

▲ Rescued — Two puppies.

▲ Reclaimed — Three adult dogs.

▲ Died at Shelter — None.

▲ Euthanized — None.

▲ Fees collected — $260.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls April 14-21)

▲ Portal — One fire alarm; two brush/grass fire calls; five medical response calls; one structure fire.

▲ Register — None.

▲ Nevils — None.

▲ Bay — One brush/grass fire call; one woods fire.

▲ Stilson — One brush/grass fire call; one structure fire.

▲ Brooklet — One miscellaneous fire call; five medical response calls; one medical call; one brush/grass fire call; two structure fires; one woods fire.

▲ Leefield — One structure fire.

▲ Clito — None.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 22 calls Wednesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — One call Wednesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Four accident calls and 29 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Seven medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and five medical calls Wednesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 26 calls Wednesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Crisis Line — Two calls Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy