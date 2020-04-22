Police report, 4/23/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Shelton Antonio Fail, 36, J.S. Nesmith Road – simple battery.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Brendan Tyler Anderson, 21, Central Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn. – speeding, DUI/less safe/drugs.

▲ James Brian Baker, 51, Gray Street – DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, failure to change license address within 60 days of moving.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ THE BARN MOBILE HOME PARK – Someone placed several railroad spikes and anchors on railroad tracks, in an apparent attempt to derail a train.

▲ POLK ROAD – A man was arrested on charges of simple battery.

▲ BRAGAN ROAD – Investigators are pursuing a case involving someone shooting a dog.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE WEST – A man reported $449 lost or stolen.

▲ WALMART SUPERCENTER – A person shoplifted a 55 inch TV, placing it in a cart and walking out without stopping to pay

In a separate case, someone was cited for placing $85 worth of food in a book bag and not paying.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 – Two people who damaged each other’s property during a dispute were arrested.

▲ WILTON DRIVE – A person was charged with disorderly conduct for behavior when an officer responded to a disturbance.

▲ SUCCESS COURT – Police responded to a fight.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citation and one traffic warning and assisted no motorists Tuesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 11 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – four calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – two calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – five calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 33 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute – one call.

▲ Effingham County 911 – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Orchard Manor/Pulaski – one call.

▲ Toombs County 912 – one call..

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – six calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one coroner call, one rescue call, 15 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – one fire call, one first responder call, six medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – seven medical calls.

- compiled by Holli Deal Saxon