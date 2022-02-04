Police report, 4/2/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Amber Atkins, 42, Wimbledon Court — Identity theft when using/possessing identifying information about another person/felony.

▲ Danny Hall, 59, Pretoria Rushing Road — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Kenneth Leroy Hayes, 50, Spruce St. — Possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Paul Henry Head, 33, Winwood Road, Metter — Possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Wendell Pirez Lanier, 41, Pulaski Highway — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Alexandria Paige Minard, 26, Windwood Road, Metter — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Patricia Ann Warren, 62, Strickland Road, Ellabell — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Bradley Harper Branch, 32, Alexandria Drive, Macon — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Jniyah Lashae Cooper, 17, Henry St. — Simple battery.

▲ Antova Tiera George, 26, Lingo Circle, Oviedo, Fla. — Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Tyzauria Monea Jackson, 17, Mill Creek Road — Affray.

▲ Danahsty Nazoria Hills, 19, Cubbedge St., Savannah — Affray.

▲ Namdi C. Orjioke, 19, Mill Pond Road — Purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana.

▲ Ester Sue Owen, 63, Lakeview Road — Three charges theft by deception/misdemeanor, three charges theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor.

▲ Michael Wyman Owen, 40, Lakeview Road — Theft by taking/felony.

▲ Mikayla Celine Sayle, 26, Woodland Drive — Sale of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Anna Flowers Dahlquist, 43, Kurmit Road, Metter — DUI less safe drugs, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Thomas Neal Fordham, 20, South Taylor Court — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device.





➤ GBI Region Five Statesboro

▲ Conner Aaron Ryles, 19, Foster Road, Register — Sexual exploitation of children/employ or use minor to engage in or assist in sexually explicit conduct.





INCIDENTS

▲ BRANNEN POND ROAD — Complainant said a dark in color Mercedes sedan drove by his location and opened fire on him. Upon further investigation, the case was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division.

▲ GUS DENMARK LANE — Complainant said she and her husband drank a few beers in their barn and she then fell asleep in a rocking chair in the barn. Soon after, she said she was awakened by a man in all black clothing who shook her and threw her to the ground and tried to drag her out of the barn. She said she picked up a beer bottle, broke it and threatened the man with it. She said the next thing she remembers is waking up with her eye swollen shut and bleeding. The husband said he was getting ready for bed when he received a text from his wife to come to the barn, where he found her with her injured eye. Upon interviewing the complainant, her story changed multiple times and no evidence beyond a broken beer bottle could be found in the barn. The complainant refused to go with EMS to the hospital and could not name a possible offender.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 NORTH — Clerk at a convenience store said a man shoplifted from the store and left. After a short investigation, the subject was located and arrested for public drunkenness. He was also served with a criminal trespass warning.

▲ ZELL MILLER PARKWAY — Complainant said while he was at work, someone had taken a car key to his vehicle. There was damage to his trunk, passenger front door, passenger rear panel, the hood and left turn signal was pulled out. He said he believes the mother of his child was responsible for the damage because they recently broke up. His place of employment did not have any video surveillance of the parking lot.

▲ BANKS DAIRY ROAD — Complainant said she received a call from a man who said he was with the IRS and that her Social Security number had been compromised. He also told her there were drug trafficking and motor vehicle theft charges against her in another state. She did not give the caller any personal information. The complainant was advised the call was a scam.





Bulloch County Animal Services

(March 21-27)

▲ Rural county intake — Five adult dogs.

▲ City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs and four puppies; one adult cat.

▲ Adopted — Six adult dogs; one adult cat.

▲ Rescued — One adult dog and one puppy.

▲ Reclaimed — Three adult dogs.

▲ Died at Shelter — None.

▲ Euthanized — Three adult dogs (aggression).

▲ Fees collected — $240.





Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls March 24-31)

▲ Portal — One fire alarm; one miscellaneous fire call; two brush/grass fire calls.

▲ Register — Four brush/grass fire calls.

▲ Nevils — Two brush/grass fire calls.

▲ Bay — None.

▲ Stilson — One miscellaneous fire call; one brush/grass fire call.

▲ Brooklet — One miscellaneous fire call; two brush/grass fire calls.

▲ Leefield — None.

▲ Clito — None.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls Wednesday; 22 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Wednesday; seven calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Wednesday; six calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — Four calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Six calls Wednesday; four calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 36 calls Wednesday; 27 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Thursday

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two fire calls, one first-responder call and 28 medical calls Wednesday; two accident calls, one first-responder call and 41 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Wednesday; one accident call and two medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One fire call and nine medical calls Wednesday; three accident calls and three medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 46 calls Wednesday; 42 calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — One call Wednesday

▲ Other agencies — Seven calls Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy