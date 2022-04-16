Police report, 4/16/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Maleik Lenard Butler, 26, North Hill St., Sardis — Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

▲ Johnny Martin Soles, 44, Rebecca Circle, Brooklet — Possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Ronnie Levon Woods, 35, Short St., Waynesboro — Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Beatrice Emily Jackson, 31, Canoochee Road, Metter — Two charges simple battery against a police officer, two charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, interference with government property.

▲ Randy Lowery, 58, Inman St. — Theft by shoplifting.

▲ Dina Christine Eve Mainer, 17, Van Buren St. — Affray.

▲ Jamariah Zamarrian McCullough, 18, Johnson St. — Affray.

▲ Carlos Yahir Vargas, 22, Grady Johnson Road — Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, failure to obey a traffic control device.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Joshua Lee Duggan, 30, Woodland Trail, Farmville, VA — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

▲ Chrissa Bianca James, 42, Wilson Ave, Brunswick — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Latrina Marene McNeil, 48, Fitzwater Road, Port Wentworth — Possession of cocaine, speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BROOMSTRAW TRACE — Complainant said a woman friend fraudulently cashed settlement reimbursement checks made out to him while he was in prison. The case is under investigation.

▲ BROOKLET-DENMARK ROAD — Complainant said loaned another man two homemade tobacco trailers on or about Jan. 1, 2012. Complainant said he asked the man a while later about the trailers and the man said he believed the complainant picked them up. The trailers were never reported stolen. The complainant said he believed he saw the trailers at a Toombs County location at some point, but he could not remember a street address. Complainant could not provide any information of the whereabouts of man he said he loaned the trailers to. He said he would return to Toombs County and try to find the trailers and confirm they are his trailers.

▲ MAC DAVIS ROAD — Complainant said he has been receiving calls over the past few weeks asking for a man he does not know. He said he also has been receiving items in the mail addressed to the same person he doesn’t know.

▲ GROOVER OLD MILL ROAD — Complainant said a man she knew came to her home, knocked on her door and asked her if she wanted to “go to town.” She said she was married and she didn’t believe her husband would like that. She said the man replied, “You never know. Maybe your situation might change. Marriage can get tiring.” She said he gave her his phone number, but she did not give him hers. She said she did not want him coming around to her house anymore and she was advised to call the Sheriff’s Office if he returns.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls April 7-14)

▲ Portal — Five structure fires; one brush/grass fire call; one rescue call; one miscellaneous fire call; one fire call; four medical response calls.

▲ Register — One rescue call; three structure fires.

▲ Nevils — One structure fire.

▲ Bay — One structure fire.

▲ Stilson — One miscellaneous fire call; one structure fire.

▲ Brooklet — One miscellaneous fire call; two medical response calls; two structure fires.

▲ Leefield — One structure fire.

▲ Clito — One miscellaneous fire call; one structure fire; one brush fire call.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls Wednesday; 22 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Wednesday; six calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Wednesday; four calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Six calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 36 calls Wednesday; 29 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday; six calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two fire calls, one first-responder call and 28 medical calls Wednesday; two accident calls, two fire calls and 22 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Wednesday; one accident call and three medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One fire call and nine medical calls Wednesday; two medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 46 calls Wednesday; 40 calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — One call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Other agencies — Seven calls Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy