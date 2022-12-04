Police report, 4/12/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Melody Alexisvaldr’rae Foreman, 25, Wildwood Circle – Simple battery against police officer, criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, improper stopping on roadway, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked.

Mary Frances Lopez, 18, Hampton Creek Drive – Furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age, unlawful to possess or display or use any fraudulent or altered ID/misdemeanor.

Austin David Lundy, 27, West Lane St., Brooklet – Affray, public drunkenness.

Gabriel Charles Lundy, 27, West Lane St., Brooklet – Affray, public drunkenness, DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Statesboro Police Department

Titianna LaTonya Busby, 20, Highway 301 South – Criminal trespass.

Jamie Ray Eades, 42, Wagonwheel Road, Richmond, Ky. – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, theft by taking motor vehicle.

Wade Henry Fusile, 17, Myrtle Grove Lane, Richmond Hill – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Angela Renee Hall, 43, Second Ave., Augusta – Aggravated assault/family violence.

June Elizabeth Jensen, 48, Bowers St., Pembroke – Criminal trespass.

Keountaye Tyrone Lee, 20, Ramona Lane, Millen – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, no insurance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.

Antonio O’Mega Mallory, 21, Old Pond Circle, Pooler – Criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

James Deon Scott, 36, Success Court – Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Carlos Xavier Sevilla, 25, West Jones Ave. – Simple assault/family violence.

Viren Shivnandan Sharma, 36, Roundtree St. – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to yield when entering roadway, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Omeshia Nichelle Singleton, 27, Jeff Webber Road, Lyons – Battery, failure to notify upon striking unattended vehicle.

Emory Williams, Reggie Mill Lane – Criminal trespass.

Jamond Izeek Williams – 20, East Bank St., Glennville – Criminal damage to property second degree, simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Steve Curtis Wilson, 44, Mulberry Court – Arson, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Austin Travis Mays, 23, Clover Lane – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Rhett Clifford Gay, 23, Excalibur Court – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Dominique Damarcus King, 28, Pleasant Valley Court, Orlando, Fla. – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, reckless driving, passing in a no passing zone, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Leonardo Matias Morales, 37, Chance Mobile Home Park – DUI less safe alcohol, following too closely, DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, expired registration.

Malorie Eryn Thomas, 23, Smith Road, Townsend – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Lesley Bustos Camacho, 23, Rucker Lane – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane.

James Terren Murray, 27, Highway 57 North, Metter – Failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(March 28-April 3)

▲ Rural county intake —11 adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat.

▲ City of Statesboro — Five adult dogs and four puppies; two adult cats.

▲ Adopted — Six adult dogs and one puppy; three adult cats.

▲ Rescued — One adult dog; one adult cat.

▲ Reclaimed — Five adult dogs.

▲ Died at Shelter — None.

▲ Euthanized — One adult dog (severe medical); six adult cats (severe medical).

▲ Fees collected — $263.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Thursday; 16 calls Friday; 19 calls Saturday; 19 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday; three calls Friday; three calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Thursday; three calls Friday; two calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday; one call Friday; six calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Thursday; one call Friday; two calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department – 12 calls Thursday; four calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Thursday; one call Friday; one call Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls Thursday; 34 calls Friday; 24 calls Saturday; 39 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Two calls Thursday; One call Friday; one call Sunday

Claxton Fire Department – One calls Thursday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Sunday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday; two calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Thursday; five calls Friday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 30 medical calls Thursday; two accident calls, rescue fire call, three first responder calls and 26 medical calls Friday; one accident call, three fire calls and 12 medical calls Saturday; four accident calls and 27 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS – One accident calls and 10 medical calls Thursday; three medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; and three medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS – Nine medical calls Thursday; one first responder call and six medical calls Friday; seven medical calls Saturday; one accident call and six medical calls Sunday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 57 calls Thursday; 47 calls Friday; 44 calls Saturday; 48 calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Friday.

Bryan County 911 – Five calls Thursday; one call Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday; two call Friday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Saturday.

Georgia Power – One call Friday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Sunday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Sunday.

Other agencies – One call Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy