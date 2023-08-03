Police report, 3/8/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ Brandi Nicole Kaapa, 22, Cherrywood Drive, Ellabell — Criminal trespass.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Liza Marie Horton, 37, Georgia Ave. — Simple battery/family violence, violation of a family violence order, criminal trespass damage to property.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Heather Lee Bowden, 41, Dixon Grove Circle, Metter — Possession of methamphetamine, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

▲ Dylan Tyler Slayton, 22, Pulaski Road — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, following too closely, bench warrant/misdemeanor.





INCIDENTS

▲ NEWTOWN ROAD — Complainant said an unknown man walked into his home without permission. The man was later arrested and charged with criminal trespass and public drunkenness.

▲ J.C. CANNADY ROAD — Complainant said an unknown woman came onto her property without permission. The woman was later arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

▲ BAY LAUREL COURT — Complainant said a man was damaging his car window. Complainant said he did not want to press charges but only to make a report. Complainant signed a waiver of prosecution.

▲ PRINCESS LANE — Complainant said his ex-girlfriend banged on his door to wake him up so they could talk. He said he didn’t want to. Complainant said she came into his house, began to take a few things and left. He said she got into her car and he got in his and drove to block her leaving. At that point, he said she jumped in his car and drove away. When taking the complaint, the ex-girlfriend was observed being driven back to the scene and dropped off, where she picked up her car and drove away. The complainant’s car was soon located in the parking lot of a business on Highway 80 East with the complainant’s dog locked inside. He said he did not want to prosecute and signed a waiver of prosecution.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — A customer and a clerk at a truck stop got into a dispute. The customer was served with a criminal trespass.

▲ CLIFTON ROAD — In response to a report of multiple gun shots being heard in the area, two people were located on the property in question shooting firearms. The owner of the property requested the two be served with a criminal trespass warning. They were served and were escorted off the property.

▲ EAST JONES AVE. — Complainant said she is in the process of getting a divorce and she believes her husband came into her home without her permission and took a PS5 gaming system. She said the manager of Aaron’s Rentals contacted him about returning the PS5 and he agreed to do so, she said. However, he has not returned the system. She said she cannot contact him directly because she has a restraining order against him.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — Complainant said during a domestic dispute, a 1-year-old received a minor injury. After a brief investigation, one person was arrested for reckless conduct.

▲ MILL CREEK ROAD — A woman driving a gray, four-door car, possibly a Honda Civic, was observed trying to push a brown dog under the fence at the Animal Control Building. She then was reported to have gone to the Statesboro Dog Park and left the dog there. The case was turned over to Bulloch Animal Control Services.

▲ STONEBROOK WAY — Complainant said an unknown offender slashed the tires on her vehicle.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 23 calls Monday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Monday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Monday.

▲ Georgia State Police — Two calls Monday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Four calls Monday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 27 calls Monday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 19 calls Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Monday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Bulloch — Two calls Monday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One rescue call and 21 medical calls Monday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Seven medical calls Monday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Nine medical calls Monday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 54 calls Monday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Air Transports — One call Monday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Monday.





—compiled by Jim Healy