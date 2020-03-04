Police report, 3/5/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Susan Groover Foltyn, 51, Mill Road, Sylvania – speeding, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Justin Demetrius Frederick, 24, Highway 52, Cobbtown – passing in a no passing zone, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Sabriona Keonshay King, 22, Foreman Street, Claxton – bench warrant.

▲ Maria Navarez, 39, Highway 280 East, Claxton – driving without a valid license.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Ricardo V. DaSilva, 51, Northlake Drive – DUI/less safe, open container, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Martin Allen Williams, 57, Wesley Haire Lane, Claxton – criminal trespass.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Danny Butler Smith, 67, Choe Road, Lyons – DUI/less safe, open container, failure to maintain lane.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Adam Christopher Venn, 21, Statesboro Place Circle – DUI/less safe, too fast for conditions.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BALL PARK ROAD – A woman reported someone tried to pry a door open to her home. She said a neighbor had previously seen someone standing in the wood line nearby. Nothing was reported missing.

▲ PULASKI ROAD – A man said someone followed him from Statesboro and pointed a gun at him, causing him to run off the roadway. The other person told deputies the complainant was possibly texting and did not go when the light turned green in Statesboro, so he honked the horn. This led to the first driver allegedly shooting an obscene finger gesture, intentionally driving slowly and recklessly, weaving as if he may be intoxicated, all the way into Candler County, he said. The complainant called 911 and Candler County Sheriff’s deputies responded, while Bulloch County deputies connected with the complainant at a later time. There were no charges.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ MARKET 100 – An unknown person entered a residence, but nothing was taken.

▲ HILLCREST APARTMENTS – A woman called police to talk to her unruly child.

▲ COPPER BEECH TOWNHOUSES – An unknown man entered an apartment looking for someone, and later returned knocking on the door. Police responded but the man was not arrested.

▲ DENMARK STREET – A person reported $650 stolen via theft by conversion.

▲ COLLEGE PLAZA – A woman called police after a couple followed her and made her feel uncomfortable. Police said the couple were known as aggressive panhandlers.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued four traffic citations and three traffic warnings and assisted three motorists Tuesday.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING – Someone reported a suspicious person.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE – Someone reported a theft.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES – Police responded to a simple battery incident.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – eight calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – three calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – nine calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – seven calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – five calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 56 calls.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute – two calls.

▲ Georgia Power – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – four calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – two accident calls, four first-responder calls, 25 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – two medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one first-responder call, nine medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon