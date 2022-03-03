Police report, 3/3/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Robert Jeff Goethe, 49, Nevils Groveland Road, Pembroke — Battery/family violence first offense, willful interference with emergency medical professional by use of violence/felony, criminal trespass, battery against a person who is 65 or older.

▲ Louis Rashod Grace, 32, Locket Lane, Register — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, criminal trespass, speeding in excess of maximum limits, two charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Rita Lynn Kiltz, Old Collins Manassas Road, Collins — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ James Clinton Osborne, 45, Henry Futch Road, Nevils — Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first time offender, theft by receiving stolen property/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Ahmad Tashaud Boykin, 22, Morris St. — Criminal trespass, simple battery, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to yield when turning left, three charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Alyvia Charlene Bragg, 18, Georgia Ave. — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Caitlyn Margaret Knight, 24, Vista Circle — Failure to maintain lane, DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more.

▲ Tupac Shaquille Lanier, 22, Reed St. — Reckless conduct.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Gunner William Fulton, 23, Lem Lanier Road, Pembroke — Two charges fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, laying drag, reckless driving, failure to yield when entering highway, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, failure to maintain lane, windshield/window/wiper requirements.





➤ GBI Region Five Statesboro

▲ Nathan Brant Garrett, 25, Balsam Drive, Broxton — Two charges child molestation, sexual battery/misdemeanor, sexual battery/ second or subsequent conviction/felony.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ CYPRESS LAKE ROAD — Complainant said his former girlfriend has been sending him vulgar messages and making indirect threats. He said one text read: “I bought some bullets for my gun. Don’t f*** with me or else.” He was advised of the Magistrate Court process.

▲ HIGHWAY 19 CONNECTOR — Complainant said when he received his Visa credit card statement in February, there was a charge for $77.99 that he did not make. He cancelled the card and requested the report for his credit card company.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 12 calls Monday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Monday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Monday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — Two calls Monday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Monday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 44 calls Monday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Monday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one first-responder call and 28 medical calls Monday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Monday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and six medical calls Monday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 45 calls Monday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Monday.

▲ Screven County 911 One call Monday

▲ Tattnall County 911 — Two calls Monday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — One call Monday.





— compiled by Jim Healy