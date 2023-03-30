Police report, 3/31/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jamichael Stefon Farmer, 36, Mimosa Circle, Reidsville — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, bench warrant/felony.

▲ Brandon Williams Collins, 20, Woodland Drive — Failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Rasaun Khammal McCloud, 25, Water Oak Way, Garden City — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, bench warrant/felony.

▲ Roman Mikell, 40, Hope Baptist Church Road — Possession with intent of cocaine, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

▲ Timothy Patrick Roden, 47, Highway 301 North — Conspiracy to commit a felony.

▲ Tyler Royshawn Roundtree, 23, Thompson St. Vidalia — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving on wrong side of roadway, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Robert Ray Adamson, 37, Old Alabama Road, Acworth — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Matthew Hendrix, 38, Packinghouse Road — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, bench warrant/felony.

▲ Rashon Quintavious Howard, 28, Bobby Donaldson Ave. — Possession with intent of cocaine, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession and use of drug related objects, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Thomas Josep Rafferty, 21, Noel C. Conway, Guyton — Theft by taking/misdemeanor, criminal trespass, theft by taking/felony, unlawful to possess, display or use false or fraudulent ID/Felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

▲ Gabriel Travon Sharpe, 29, Lanier Drive — Simple assault/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property.

▲ Christopher William Turner, 34, Spells Mincey Road, Portal — Identity theft/fraud when using/possessing identifying info concerning another/felony.





➤ Bulloch County Probation Office

▲ Calvin Dale Duke, 35, Brittany Lane, Guyton — Parole violation, bench warrant/misdemeanor, battery.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Osvaldo Diaz, 37, West Jones Ave. — Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Alexander George Mistuik, 57, Grant Court, Sacramento, Calif. — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to yield when entering roadway.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Damian Lee Mozee, 20, Lanier Drive — Criminal trespass.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(March 20–26)

▲ Rural county intake — Seven adult dogs and 11 puppies; four adult cats.

▲ City of Statesboro — Eight adult dogs.

▲ Adopted — Four adult dogs and two puppies; Four adult cats.

▲ Rescued — One adult cat.

▲ Reclaimed — Four adult dogs.

▲ Died at shelter — None.

▲ Euthanized — None.

▲ Fees collected — $545.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls

March 14–20)

▲ Portal — 12 medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Register — Eight medical response calls; three fire alarms; one accident with injuries; one structure fire; one rescue call.

▲ Nevils — One medical response call; two accidents with injuries; one fire alarm.

▲ Bay — Two medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Stilson — Seven medical response calls; one brush fire; two fire alarms.

▲ Brooklet — 19 medical response calls; four fire alarms; two accidents with injuries; one woods fire; two brush fires; one vehicle fire call; one miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Leefield — One medical response call.

▲ Clito — One medical response call; one woods fire.

▲ Middleground — One medical response call.

▲ Highway 24 — One medical response call.

▲ Akins Anderson — Three medical response calls; one alarm.

▲ Pulaski Road — One rescue call.





BULLOCH CENTRAL

911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 27 calls Tuesday; 27 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Nine calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Four calls Tuesday; threee calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 28 calls Tuesday; 37 calls Wednesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 12 calls Tuesday; 12 calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Five accident calls, one coroner call and 33 medical calls Tuesday; 30 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call and seven medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and 10 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One medical call Tuesday; three medical calls Wednesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 39 calls Tuesday; 44 calls Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Wednesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County — One call Tuesday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Tuesday.

▲ Other agencies — Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy