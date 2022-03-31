Police report, 3/31/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Aaron Jahmal Cuthbert, 25, David Green Road, Beaufort, SC — Five charges theft by taking firearm, nine charges entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft, theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Lawanda Denise Gillis, 49, Roosevelt St., Vidalia — Possession of cocaine, giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, suspended registration, no insurance.

▲ Joseph Anthony Jones, 41, Honey Ridge Lane, Hinesville — Theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

▲ Zurich Gebrenden Jones, 24, Morris St. — Obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call, giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Dalvin Markez Powell, 24, Wren Lane — Battery first offense/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Christian Osorto, 21, Rucker Lane — DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Shaquille O’Neal Sanders, 27, Bermuda Run — Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Neil Patrick White, 29, Josh Deal Road — Simple assault/family violence.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HARVILLE ROAD — Complainant said she rented chairs to a client on March 18 that were supposed to be picked up March 24. Complainant said she told the client she would be a few days late in picking up chairs due to inclement weather. She said the client became very upset and began harassing the complainant with multiple calls and texts. The client denied making any harassing calls or texts. She was advised not to contact the complainant anymore.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — Complainant said someone had cut a hole in the back side of the fence at his business. He said he did not see anything that was missing.

▲ LANGSTON CHAPEL ROAD — Complainant said a man he did not know pointed a gun at him outside the vehicle on the driver’s side. Complainant provided deputies with dash cam video of the incident, which will be used to identify the offender.

▲ SETTLEMENT ROAD — Complainant said a roommate threatened to throw her belongings in the street and change the locks on the residence. The roommate said the complainant was in a romantic relationship with her son. Since it ended, the atmosphere in his house was intolerable. He was advised of the procedures for proper eviction and how to handle the matter civilly.

▲ PIONEER TRAIL — Complainant said a woman drives back and forth in front of her residence shooting birds and staring. The offender was contacted and advised not to drive in front of complainant’s house anymore and served with a criminal trespass complaint.

▲ PULASKI ROAD — In reference to a vehicle sitting stationary, the operator of the vehicle was found unconscious. It was determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and transported to the Bulloch County Jail.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 WEST — One man was upset with another because he was at the house of the man’s estranged wife. Following a confrontation in the parking lot of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, one man was charged with simple battery after video showed him take a swing at the other.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Monday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — One call Monday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Monday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — One call Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — Eight calls Monday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — None.

▲ Metter Fire Department — None.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — None.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One first-responder call and 10 medical calls Monday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Monday.

▲ Evans County EMS — None.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 20 calls Monday.

▲ Truetlen County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Toombs County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Monday.





— compiled by Jim Healy