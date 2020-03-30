Police report, 3/31/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Joseph Matthew Burnsed, 32, Maria Sorrel Road Road — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.

▲ Beiu Van Huynh, 40, Crow Lane — DUI/less safe.

▲ Walter Judson Street, 48, Rocky Ford Road — second-degree criminal damage to property.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Franklin James Cooper, 26, Lanier Drive — aggravated battery/family violence.

▲ Leon Hagins, 46, Mikell Street — simple battery/family violence.

▲ Lisandra Colon-Acevedo, 43, Lanier Drive — two counts of simple battery.

▲ Amanda Mary Hollingsworth, 41, Old Mill Creek Road, Dawsonville — disorderly conduct, obstruction, criminal trespass.





➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Shannon-Marie Deloach, 33, East Lee Street, Brooklet — simple battery/family violence, failure to maintain lane, DUI/less safe.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jaggar James Laird, 22, Highway 67 — driver to exercise due care, DUI/less safe, following too closely.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ THE OVAL — Officers responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ SEASONS OF JAPAN — A man reported a bicycle stolen.

▲ EAGLE COURT CONDOS — Someone reported a domestic squabble.

▲ GENTILLY DRIVE — Officers responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ WEST GRADY STREET — A woman said she had a physical struggle with her mother and kicked her out of the house.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Police are investigating an aggravated battery incident.

▲ MIKELL STREET — A man was arrested for causing his wife harm during a battle over a cellphone that belonged to a neither.

▲ EAST OLLIFF STREET — A woman said someone threatened her and damaged her car window.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — Someone reported a firearm stolen.

▲ FERNWOOD DRIVE — Two women with past issues yelled at each other while picking up kids’ lunches provided by the school system during the COVID-19 quarantine. One yelled profanity-laced threats and the other claimed she responded with, “You need to grow up.”

▲ ROCKY FORD ROAD — A man was arrested on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property in what deputies reported as a “suspicious incident.” No further details were included in reports.

▲ McCALL BOULEVARD — A local candidate reported her campaign signs stolen twice from one location.

▲ TEAL CIRCLE — Someone reported a burglary.

▲ MAGNOLIA BLUFF ROAD — A deputy responding to a report of shots fired arrested a person for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

▲ MAPLE DRIVE — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ LUCKY FOOD MART/SINKHOLE ROAD — Two shoplifters were caught, but the manager did not press charges.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Thursday, police issued one traffic citation and one traffic warning.

▲ DEAL HALL — Officers responded to a false hold up alarm.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING — Someone reported a theft.

▲ GEORGIA VILLAS — Someone was banned from campus. Reasons were not listed in reports.

▲ From Friday through Sunday, officers issued no traffic citations and two traffic warnings and assisted one motorist.

▲ OLD REGISTER ROAD — Someone reported property damage.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

▲ Reports for Friday unavailable.

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls Saturday, 10 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 12 calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — three calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — three calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — three calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — six calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 23 calls Saturday, 26 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — one call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — three calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call Saturday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Saturday — one accident call, one coroner call, one fire call, 23 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Sunday — 20 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Saturday — six medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Sunday — three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Saturday — six accident calls, medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Sunday — two medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 45 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — two calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — four calls Saturday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — one call Saturday,

▲ Tattnall County 911 — two calls Saturday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — three calls Saturday, seven calls Sunday.

— compiled by

Holli Deal Saxon