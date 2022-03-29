Police report, 3/29/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

➤ Troy Jason Edenfield, 48, Wynn Road — Simple assault.

➤ Michael Gibbons, 25, Clanton Road, Augusta — Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

➤ Ronald Lee Jenkins, 39, Old Riggs Mill Road — Disorderly conduct.

➤ Brian Gerard Jones, 36, East Main St. — Disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

➤ Christopher Alan Kemp, 34, Mt. Moraih Road, Lyons — Two charges theft by taking/felony, theft by deception/felony, possession of cocaine, two charges financial transaction card fraud, two charges identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information/felony, forgery third degree.

➤ Kerry Michael Newkirk, 56, Packinghouse Road — Possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects, failure to stop at a stop sign.

➤ Xavier Ladonte Washington, 29, East Main St. — Pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

➤ Shamar Tyquan Arthur, 22, Oliver Lane St., Glennville — Simple Battery/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

➤ Lauralai Christine Fowler, 18, Daniel Park Run, Dacula — Furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

➤ Zimiko Octavious Jones, 28, South Mulberry St. — Aggravated assault, possession of cocaine, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, failure to stop at stop sign.

➤ James Ronald Kessler, 75, McCall Road, Rincon — Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

➤ Shannon Deaaron Lovett, 24, Highland Road — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to obey traffic control device, reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, lighted headlights/other lights required, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

➤ Zackrous Pondexter Walton, 47, Highway 301 South — Two charges cruelty to children second degree negligently causing excessive physical pain, purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, possession with intent of methamphetamine, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, two charges possession of firearm or knife in commission of or attempt to commit a felony, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, failure to stop at a stop sign, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, failure to maintain lane, passing in a no passing zone, pedestrian in the roadway, pedestrian must not dart out into traffic.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

➤ Temia Slayon Flint, 23, Summerhill Drive, Macon — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

➤ Mason Boyd Jones, 25, South Main St. — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane.

➤ James Yaakte McNeil, 41, Autumn Ave. — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

➤ Catharine Tatum Thomas, 23, Schooner Drive, Savannah — DUI less safe alcohol, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

➤ Michael Kevin Waters, 48, Carly Club Court — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

➤ Aijalon Tabias Williams, 18, Highway 80 East, Brooklet — DUI less safe drugs, driving without a license, suspended registration, expired registration, tag lights required, tag/registration requirements.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

➤ Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; two calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 24 calls Friday; 36 calls Saturday; 30 calls Sunday.

➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

➤ Claxton Police Department — Four calls Friday; three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

➤ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; five calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Three calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Sunday.

➤ Metter Police Department — Eight calls Sunday; one call Saturday; four calls Sunday.

➤ Statesboro Police Department — 24 calls Friday; 36 calls Saturday; 30 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

➤ Bulloch County Fire Department — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

➤ Claxton Fire Department — One call Sunday.

➤ Metter Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

➤ Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday.

➤ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Friday; three calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

➤ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one first-responder call and 18 medical calls Friday; two accident calls, one rescue call and 19 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one first-responder call and 22 medical calls Sunday.

➤ Candler County EMS — Seven medical calls Friday; eight medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.

➤ Evans County EMS — Seven medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; eight medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

➤ 911 hang-ups — 43 calls Friday; 33 calls Saturday; 46 calls Sunday.

➤ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Friday.

➤ Bryan County 911 — One call Saturday.

➤ Emanuel County 911 — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

➤ Tattnall County 911 — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

➤ Chatham County 911 — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy