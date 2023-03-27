Police report, 3/28/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Earl Lamar Grayson, 28, Linkmere Lane, Covington – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Melissa Gaye Cowart, 48, Five Chop Road – Simple battery.

Jose Camilo Diaz, 17, Highway 80 West, Portal – Two charges battery/family violence first offense.

Charles Ricky Keelin, 38, Turkey Ridge Road, Metter – Possession and use of drug related objects, tag/registration requirements, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Kevin Lee McElrath, 27, Stambuck Lane – Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.

Statesboro Police Department

Artravius Zyquan Adams, 22, Holmes Drive, Millen – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, reckless driving, driving without a license/misdemeanor.

Samuel Lee Brown, 27, Honey Road, Sylvania – Reckless driving.

Jordan Jetessia Davis, 22, Hopkins Road, Powder Springs – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Asia Taira Deboise, 17, Packinghouse Road – Simple assault/family violence, criminal trespass/damage to property.

Joseph Lovett, 42, Becky Drive – Simple battery/family violence.

Marquez Deontray Perry, 27, Pitts Road, Newington – Possession with intent of Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Gerrica Ann Sapp, 19, Old River Road – Possession with intent of Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Jaylen Taneah Wallace, 24, Blackwater Way, Springfield – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, following too closely.

Benjamin Nathan Wilcove, 19, Wayland Circle NE, Brookhaven – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol by person not of legal age.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Olivia Katherine Rodgers, 19, Mimosa Lane, McRae – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

William Rodney Rollins, 21, Halycondale Road, Sylvania – Possession of a firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Henry Jamall Washington, 31, Michael St. – DUI less safe combination 1-3, possession of methamphetamine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of drug related objects.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Coy Antron Donaldson, 18, Magnolia Bluff Drive, Metter – DUI under the age of 21, failure to maintain lane.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 28 calls Friday; 26 calls Saturday; 30 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; five calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Two calls Saturday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; five calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — One call Saturday; four calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Seven calls Saturday; one call Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 41 calls Friday; 38 calls Saturday; 27 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 20 calls Friday; 12 calls Saturday; 15 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday.

Metter Fire Department — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday.

Statesboro Fire Department — 11 calls Friday; four calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one rescue call and 23 medical calls Friday; three accident calls, one fire call and 17 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one fire call, one rescue call and 28 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Seven medical calls Friday; nine medical calls Saturday; two medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — One accident call and six medical calls Friday; one fire call and six medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 66 calls Friday; 52 calls Saturday; 45 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – Two calls Friday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday

Bryan County 911 – Three calls Friday; one call Saturday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 – Three calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Screven County 911 – One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Sunday.

Long County 911 – One call Friday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – Two calls Saturday.

Other agencies — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

— compiled by Jim Healy