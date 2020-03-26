Police report, 3/27/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Johnny Lee Hagan, 48, North Parkway Drive ,Savannah – DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Johnthan Maquez Johnson, 29, Johnson Street – simple battery, obstruction.

▲ Jermaine Eugene Kay, 50, Broad Street – criminal trespass/family violence.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Tevin Evander Edenfield, 26, South Wynn Road – DUI/less safe, seatbelt violation, speeding.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BURNSED ROAD – A man reported the theft of a gas can.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Someone reported a dirt bike that had been dropped off for repairs as stolen. Surveillance video showed a man taking the dirt bike and leaving through a hole cut in a fence.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ STADIUM WALK – A woman said someone she does not know approached her in a manner that made her fearful for her safety.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – A woman said a man she didn’t know tried to get into her home through a sliding glass door. He failed, causing damage, and left.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – A woman said someone she does not know struck her in the head with a beer can.

▲ NORTH MAIN STREET – When confronted with trespassing, a man threatened bodily harm to a complainant.

▲ BROAD STREET – A man was arrested on criminal trespass charges after an argument with his wife.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued one traffic citation and two traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Wednesday.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

▲ Reports unavailable Thursday.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon