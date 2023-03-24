Police report, 3/25/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

David Angel Rivera, 18, Winnmeir Drive, Claxton – Furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age.

James Anthony Smith, 33, Daniel Siding Loop Road, Richmond Hill – Bench warrant/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Willie Floyd Holland, 32, Halcyondale Road, Sylvania – Possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects, theft by shoplifting.

James Grady Shuman, 38, Rosemary Church Road – Simple assault/family violence.

Matthew Ronald Williams, 36, Hightower Road – Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

INCIDENTS

KENNEDY BRIDGE ROAD/AKINS ANDERSON ROAD – In responding to a report of an abandoned vehicle, a vehicle was found blocking the entrance to a farmer’s field and parked on the county right-of-way. The license plate returned no report of an owner. A passerby said the vehicle had been in the same spot for about three weeks. The vehicle was towed and entered as abandoned.

KOZY KORNER – Complainant said she entered into a verbal agreement with a contractor to perform some floor repairs at her home. Complainant said she gave the contractor a deposit of $4,000. She said the contractor returned and did some of the work, but not all they agreed upon. Attempts to contact the contractor have been unsuccessful, so far. The case remains under investigation.

J.W. LANE ROAD – Complainant said a man came onto his property uninvited. The offender was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

DANNIE CARTEE ROAD – Complainant said he received a phone call from someone claiming to be with U.S. Customs who said that a package containing the complainant’s personal information and been seized and handed over to Homeland Security. Complainant said he knew call was a scam and hung up.

BELL ROAD – Complainant said a suspicious incident occurred earlier in the day. A report was completed for documentation purposes.

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Complainant said a man was at her residence without permission. He was removed from the property and charged with criminal trespass.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls March 14-20)

Portal – 13 medical response calls; one structure fire; two medical calls; one brush fire; two rescue calls.

Register – Five medical response calls; two fire alarms; one Hazmat call; one medical call; one miscellaneous fire call; three structure fires; one rescue call; one brush fire.

Nevils – Four medical response calls; one brush fire call; one miscellaneous fire call; two rescue calls.

Bay – One medical response call; one brush fire; one medical call.

Stilson – Three medical response calls; one rescue call.

Brooklet – 14 medical response calls; one fire alarm; one structure fire; two brush fires; one medical call; one miscellaneous fire call; three rescue calls.

Leefield – One brush fire; one miscellaneous complaint.

Clito – Three medical response calls; one brush fire; one rescue call.

Middleground – One medical response call.

Highway 24 – One medical response call; two rescue calls; one structure fire.

Akins Anderson – One medical response call; one structure fire.

Pulaski Road – One medical response call; two miscellaneous fire calls; one structure fire; two fire alarms.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 25 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Seven calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Thursday.

Portal Police Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 35 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Nine calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls and 20 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – 10 medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 47 calls Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – Three calls Thursday.

Liberty County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Two calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy