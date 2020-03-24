Police report, 3/25/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Fitzgerald Hendrix, 56, Ervin Road – aggravated animal cruelty.

➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Jessica Brooke Zehe, 28, Jappy Akins Road, Statesboro – failure of driver to exercise due care, suspended license.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Tyler Austin Klusendorf, 28, Niver Road – trafficking in illegal drugs/cocaine/marijuana or methamphetamine; three counts of possession of a Schedule III controlled substance; possession/use of drug related objects.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ WESTSIDE ROAD – A man reported the theft of a gun.

▲ OLD RIGGS MILL ROAD – Owners reported damage to two inoperable vehicles.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH/PINE INN – Someone reported the driver of a blue Mustang (not law enforcement) making “traffic stops.” Anyone seeing this vehicle should call the Bulloch County Sheriff’s office at 912-764-8888.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – An officer patrolling the parking lot saw a man get out of his vehicle with his pants around his ankles and his genitals exposed. He arrested the man.

▲ OLD REGISTER ROAD – A man drove his truck onto Georgia Power property and became bogged down. He needed a tow truck to get out. He was served with a criminal trespass warning.

▲ PATE PLACE – A woman told police she was engaged in a verbal argument with her adult son and a juvenile.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and no traffic warnings and assisted five motorists Monday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – seven calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – three calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – three calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – six calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call.

▲ Metter Police Department – six calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – three calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups –50 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – five calls.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – two calls.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – two calls.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – six calls.

▲ Evans County Hospital – two calls.

▲ Language Line – 12 calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one call, two first-responder calls, 22 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – seen medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – six medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon