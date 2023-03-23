Police report, 3/24/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Eric Jameark Holly, 38, Denmark St. — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, bench warrant/felony.

▲ Dontevious Hunter, 26, Gum Log Road, Swainsboro — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Roberto Martinez Angeles, 43, Old Register Road — Two charges sexual battery against child under 16/felony, two charges child molestation, two charges enticing a child for indecent purposes.

▲ Timothy Earl Jones, 57, East 57 St., Savannah — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Dwayne Charles Moore, 21, Johnson St. — Battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Chad Jamison Sanders, 38, Cliff Knight Road, Brooklet — Criminal trespass.

▲ Dennis Adam Statham, 61, Whitefield Ave. Savannah — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance, tag/registration requirements.

James Earl Ziegler, 40, Ellis Road — Bench warrant/felony.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Carson Jake Barker, 19, Gadwell Circle Road, Jefferson — DUI under the age of 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Ashley Troy Berry, 38, Central Ave., Metter — Theft by shoplifting, theft by deception/misdemeanor, theft by conversion/misdemeanor.

▲ Shawn Harris, 48, Peachtree St. — Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

▲ Brianna Nicole Nunnally, 23, Lanier Drive — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, brake light/signal device requirements.

▲ Boston Andrew Seifert, 18, Southern Pines — DUI under the age of 21, headlight requirements.





INCIDENTS

▲ WESTSIDE ROAD — In responding to East Georgia Regional Medical Center about a gunshot wound, victim said he was at his girlfriend’s residence. He said he was sitting on the back porch smoking a cigarette and heard three gun shots and had a burning pain in his leg. He realized he had been shot in the thigh. He said he called a friend to drive him to the hospital. His friend dropped him off and then left saying he had to go to work. Case was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division for further investigation.

▲ PLEASANT HILL ROAD — Complainant said an unknown offender stole three bicycles from his residence.

▲ PEBBLE STONE TRAIL — Complainant said he received what appeared to be a scam email from Norton Computer Virus Protection. He said he called the number in the email and told them he did not have a Norton account and he knew it was a scam.

▲ SIMONS ROAD — Complainant said he was burning limbs and trash on his property when a neighbor came onto his property telling him to stop burning in an aggressive manner. He said the neighbor hit his son with a stick he had. He told the man to leave and he did. Complainant said he didn’t want to get the man in trouble, but he didn’t want him coming on his property any more. The offender was contacted and he said he did go on the complainant’s property because the smoke was coming into his house and they exchanged words. He was advised not to go on that property again and to call the Sheriff’s Office if had an issue.

▲ GROVE CIRCLE — A man who was involved in a vehicle crash came to East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The police officer who worked the crash notified the Sheriff’s Office that the man had an outstanding warrant. It was discovered he had two felony probation violation warrants. He was booked into the jail after he was released from the hospital.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(March 13-19)

▲ Rural county intake — Three adult dogs and one puppy; three adult cats.

▲ City of Statesboro — Six adult dogs and seven puppies.

▲ Adopted — Five adult dogs and three puppies; Two adult cats.

▲ Rescued — One adult cat.

▲ Reclaimed — Two adult dogs.

▲ Died at shelter — One puppy.

▲ Euthanized — Two adult dogs; one puppy (severe medical; severe aggression).

▲ Fees collected — $470.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 14 calls Tuesday; 22 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Five calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 30 calls Tuesday; 18 calls Wednesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 10 calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls and 30 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one coroner call and 24 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one fire call and three medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — 11 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and six medical calls Wednesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 37 calls Tuesday; 50 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport — One call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Wednesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County — One call Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Tuesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — One call Tuesday.

▲ Other agencies — Four calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy