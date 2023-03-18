Police report, 3/18/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Carlos Dequan Covington, 47, Steeple Chase Court – Theft by taking/felony, operating restrictions for off-road vehicle.

Timothy DeJuan Hagins, 28, Lanier Drive – Terroristic threats and acts.

Jaden

Andrey Dewayne Polidor, 42, East Leyland Court – Theft by taking/motor vehicle.

Staci Zoe White, 53, Hagan Mill Pond – Reckless driving, driver to exercise due care.

Statesboro Police Department

Dalin Lee Ainsworth, 26, Oakcrest Drive – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers.

Everett Lamar Lowery, 37. Liscum Drive, Dayton, Ohio – Incest.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Gabriel James Goodwin, 21, Sandhill Road, Guyton – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, display of license plates/obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers.

Brandon Emmanuel Jordan, 19, Bacon Road, Hinesville – Criminal trespass.

INCIDENTS

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH/HIGHWAY 46 – In responding to an incident, deputy was notified by dispatch that two offenders left in a vehicle. A trooper with the Georgia State Patrol spotted a vehicle a short distance from the incident and made a traffic stop due to an equipment violation. Upon investigation, three occupants of the vehicle were arrested for giving false information and outstanding warrants. The vehicle was towed.

HIGHWAY 67/HIGHWAY 46 – Deputy conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling after sunset with no rear tail lights operating. The driver was discovered to have four felony warrants from the Springfield Police Department. The driver was arrested and transported to the Effingham County line and turned over to a Springfield police officer.

BELMONT AVE. – Complainant said he came out to his truck in the morning and found his truck door open. He said a spare key was missing and he wanted a report done for documentation.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(March 5-12)

Rural county intake — Five adult dogs and one puppy; three adult cats.

City of Statesboro — Five adult dogs and two puppies; one adult cat and one kitten.

Adopted — Four adult dogs and seven puppies; one adult cat and one kitten.

Rescued — One adult dog.

Reclaimed — One adult dog.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — One adult cat.

Fees collected — $500.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Six calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Thursday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 25 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Seven calls Thursday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Thursday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One coroner call and 32 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – Nine medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 52 calls Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Thursday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy