Police report, 3/18/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Deja Marie Wallace, 20, Perkins Road – Criminal trespass/damage to property/family violence.
Sean Travis Gifford, 31, Henry St. – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Statesboro Police Department
Heather Herrin Masters, 44, Willow Hill Road, Portal – Simple battery/family violence.
Leshawnda Denise Mayberry, 28, Chandler Road – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass/damage to property.
Deja Jenae Mason, 24, Chandler Road – Simple battery/family violence.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Larry Randy Moore, Hill Ave., Millen – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, display of license plate/ obscuring tag frame, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.
Charles Lucas Cannon, 39, Dry Branch Village – DUI/combo of A1/A2/A3.
Michael Glen Hall, 35 – DUI less safe alcohol, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, following too closely, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Bulloch County Fire Department
(Incident calls March 10-17)
▲ Portal – One fire alarm; three brush/grass fire calls.
▲ Register – Two fire alarms; two brush/grass fire calls; one structure fire; one vehicle fire.
▲ Nevils – None.
▲ Bay – One miscellaneous fire call; one vehicle fire.
▲ Stilson – One fire alarm.
▲ Brooklet – One miscellaneous fire call; one medical response call.
▲ Leefield – One brush/grass fire call; one vehicle fire.
▲ Clito – One miscellaneous fire call; one brush/grass fire call.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Wednesday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.
Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 19 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – One call Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, one first responder call and 20 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 50 calls Wednesday.
Bryan County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy