Police report, 3/18/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Deja Marie Wallace, 20, Perkins Road – Criminal trespass/damage to property/family violence.

Sean Travis Gifford, 31, Henry St. – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Heather Herrin Masters, 44, Willow Hill Road, Portal – Simple battery/family violence.

Leshawnda Denise Mayberry, 28, Chandler Road – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass/damage to property.

Deja Jenae Mason, 24, Chandler Road – Simple battery/family violence.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Larry Randy Moore, Hill Ave., Millen – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, display of license plate/ obscuring tag frame, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Charles Lucas Cannon, 39, Dry Branch Village – DUI/combo of A1/A2/A3.

Michael Glen Hall, 35 – DUI less safe alcohol, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, following too closely, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls March 10-17)

▲ Portal – One fire alarm; three brush/grass fire calls.

▲ Register – Two fire alarms; two brush/grass fire calls; one structure fire; one vehicle fire.

▲ Nevils – None.

▲ Bay – One miscellaneous fire call; one vehicle fire.

▲ Stilson – One fire alarm.

▲ Brooklet – One miscellaneous fire call; one medical response call.

▲ Leefield – One brush/grass fire call; one vehicle fire.

▲ Clito – One miscellaneous fire call; one brush/grass fire call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 19 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, one first responder call and 20 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 50 calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy