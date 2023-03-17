Police report, 3/17/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Lacey Lawanda Bowter, 37, Bleckley Drive, Clayton — Bench warrant/felony.

▲ Thaddeus Javaughn Brown, 35, Stonebrook Way — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Chadvanski Jerrod Burns, 42, South Well Lane, Brooklet — Aggravated assault.

▲ Roshaunda Ida Daschel Johnson, 23, Lanier Drive — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

▲ Dequan Diabolique Thomas, 25, Lewis Church Road, Millen — Battery/family violence first offense, criminal trespass, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Amber Lee Turner, 39, Hopeful Acres Lane, Pembroke — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

▲ Courtni Sheree Wells, 33, West Elm St. Wrightsville — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Tiffany Andrea Coleman, 42, Proctor St. — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Jesus Velasco Cruz, 25, Grady Johnson Lot — Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Chasitee Rrei Holt, 17, Proctor St. — Simple battery.

▲ Kevin Jamal Littles, 32, Daphney Lane — Battery/family violence first offense, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, windshield/window/wiper requirements.

▲ Yolanda Nicole Marshall, 41, Chandler Road — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony; theft by shoplifting, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Carol Nathaniel Alston, 28, East Brasil, Reidsville — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, display of license plate/obscuring tag frame, affixing material that reduce or increase light transmission/reflection of windows/windshield, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.





INCIDENTS

▲ NORTHPOINT DRIVE/HIGHWAY 301 NORTH — Complainant said an animal ran across the road striking the driver’s side of his 202 Jeep Cherokee causing damage to the bumper and headlight. Complainant wanted the incident documented for insurance purposes.

▲ MEADOWLARK CIRCLE — Complainant said his AAA credit card had six fraudulent transactions between March 2 and March 12. Four of the charges were made a gas station in Hinesville for $103, $33.19, $104 and $255; two charges were made a home improvement store in Savannah for $176.46 and $255. He said he cancelled the card and filed a fraud report with his credit card company.

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD — Complainant said he made a verbal agreement in 2022 to sell a vehicle and allow the purchaser to make payments on the vehicle. Complainant said purchaser got behind on the payments and he repossessed the vehicle. Complainant said the purchaser called him and said “I’m gonna pull up on you,” which he took as a reference to repossessing the vehicle. Complainant requested the purchaser be contacted and asked not to call him anymore. The purchaser’s phone was disconnected when an attempt was made to call.

▲ PRESS CLIFTON ROAD — Complainant said an unknown offender stole her identifying information and used it to open for credit accounts. She also received a call from Amazon and said she was told two more accounts were attempted to be opened. She said she has filed fraud reports and placed a freeze on her credit.

▲ GROVE CIRCLE — Complainant said he was corresponding with an individual via social media and photos were exchanged. The person then threatened to expose the content of their conversations to his family if he didn’t pay $2,400. He said he paid $1,000 via Venmo and $1,400 by CashApp when he realized he was the victim of a scam. He said he reported the incident to his bank and was advised to file an incident report for their internal investigation.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Feb. 28-March 6)

▲ Portal — 10 medical response calls; one fire alarm; one structure fire; one woods fire; one brush fire.

▲ Register — Five medical response calls; two fire alarms; one Hazmat call; one miscellaneous fire call; one structure fire.

▲ Nevils — Two medical response calls; one woods fire call; one structure fire.

▲ Bay — Three medical response calls; one brush fire; two structure fires.

▲ Stilson — Two medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; one miscellaneous complaint.

▲ Brooklet — 10 medical response calls; one fire alarm; two structure fires; two brush fires; two woods fires; one miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Leefield — None.

▲ Clito — Two medical response calls; one brush fire; one woods fire; two fire alarms.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 22 calls Tuesday; 22 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Four calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 32 calls Tuesday; 26 calls Wednesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 12 calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — Three calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accidents and 28 medical calls Tuesday; five accident calls, one rescue call and 20 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Nine medical calls Tuesday; seven medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Two accident calls and six medical calls Tuesday; seven medical calls Wednesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 43 calls Tuesday; 41 calls Wednesday.

▲ Air Transport — One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Department of Transportation — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — Three calls Tuesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — One call Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Tuesday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy