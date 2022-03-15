Police report, 3/15/22

Note: All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement incident reports and arrest records, which are public records and available for review at any and all local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Kendall Sinclair Cooper, 36, Lancelot Court — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

▲ Jeffrey Scott Durden, 46, Park Ave. — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Austin Taylor Sauls, 22, Clito Road — Simple battery/family violence, simple battery, criminal trespass.

▲ Denudray Landon Walker, 33, Mill Creek — Theft by taking/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, public drunkenness, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Treymayne Owen Williams, 34, Warren St. Millen — Theft by receiving stolen property/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Terry Clifton, 56, Marsh St. — Simple assault/family violence, stalking.

▲ Larry Michael Lariscy, 24, Mulberry St. — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Kobe Malik Sanders, 18, Valley Road — Aggravated battery.

▲ Brandon Donyea Thompson, 24, South Main St. — Rape.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Angel Andino, 25, Fifth St., Savannah — DUI, less safe/alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, no insurance.

▲ Wayland DeJamar Dickerson, 44, South Kelvin Court — DUI less safe/alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device.

▲ Jacob Richard Ferguson, 24, Poor Robin Road, Sylvania — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Gregorio Loredo, 20, Dees Road, Douglas — DUI less safe combination of 1-3, failure to maintain lane, possession of fraudulent license, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Ladeidra Charmaine Ponder, 27, Smith Ave., Reidsville — DUI less safe alcohol, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Kynehston Rainey Taylor, 19, Wildwood Circle — DUI less safe alcohol, suspended registration, failure to maintain lane, failure to dim headlights.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Brice B’Jorn Ali, 19, Promenade Place, Brunswick — DUI less safe alcohol, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

▲ Tony Jerome Edwards, 18, Ristona Drive, Savannah — Two charges entering auto with intent to commit a crime, two charges theft by taking/felony.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls Friday, 34 calls Saturday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday, eight calls Saturday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday, three calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday, four calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — One call Friday, two calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — One call Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Seven calls Friday, three calls Saturday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Friday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 38 calls Friday, 28 calls Saturday.

Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Four calls Friday, two calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Four calls Friday, two calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday, three calls Saturday.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one fire call and 22 medical calls Friday; one accident call and 21 medical calls Saturday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Two accident calls, one fire call and six medical calls Friday; nine medical calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and nine medical calls Friday; 11 medical calls Saturday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 37 calls Friday, 29 calls Saturday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services — Two calls Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Friday, three calls Saturday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — One call Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — One call Saturday.

▲ Other agencies — Three calls Saturday.





— compiled by Jim Healy



