Police report, 3/1/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Holly Lanell Behlen, 33, Cindy Lane — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Melissa Burnsed, 51, Maria Sorrell Road — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Jorge Eufrasio, 25, Chances Trailer Park — Sentenced to 72 hours jail time.

▲ Octavious Ny’oun Chavez Freeman, 21, N. Coleman Street, Swainsboro — Possession of schedule B controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked; misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, Probation violation for fingerprintable charge; felony, theft by deception/misdemeanor, theft by taking/misdemeanor.

▲ Bennie Lamar Hodges, 39, Savannah Highway, Sylvania — DUI/less safe/alcohol, failure to yield while turning left.

▲ Monte Carlo Johnson, 24, Rough Rider Road — Possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Tykweon Eddie Lee Lane, 21, Chandler Road Apartments - Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Caleb Harry Morris, 18, New York Avenue, Savannah — Criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Oran Alexander Nelson, 26, Highway 23 N., Perkins — Failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Jonathan Dominick Paine, 30, Broadmoor Court — Obstruction or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.

▲ Jacob Trenton Saxon Evans, 24, Pats Lane — Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

▲ Yasmaine Tatiyanna Simmons, 25, Harry Hagan Road, Pembroke — Failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, wanted person/Twiggs County.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Brandon Lee Bailey, 40, Rutherford Street, Greenville, S.C. — Wanted from Columbia, S.C.

▲ Brianna Lachelle Batten, 26, Cedarwood Acres — Criminal damage to property/2nd degree, aggravated assault.

▲ Coolidge Maurice Carroll, 27, Bermuda Run — Two charges of giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers, 2 counts of obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Darrious Bernard Clark, 31, Redfield Road, Newington — Possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, parole violation.

▲ Sandra Kay Cralin, 65, N. Main Street Apartments — Disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, unlawful conduct during a 911 call.

▲ Damarion Jatez Hayton, 17, Cypress Lake Mobile Home Park — Armed robbery, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Joshua Garrick Holloway, 34, ay Bird Springs Road, Chauncey, — Conspiracy to commit a felony.

▲ Walter Houston, 48, Packinghouse Road — Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

▲ Alvin Jerome Johnson, 43, Gator Road, Portal — Possession of schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Santiago Guiterrez Leonardo, 42, Cindy Lane — Driving without a valid license, following too closely.

▲ Larry Orenthal Mitchell, 28, Magruder Road, Midville — Reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Antwion Jadon Pender, 32, S. Main Street Apartments — Wanted from Nashville, Tenn.

▲ Joshua Brian Slater, 33, Riverbend Road — Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony,

▲ Keisha Dawne Smith, 30, Pittmoore Road — Wanted for Kentucky.

▲ Luther Turner, 43, Johnson Street — Two counts of bench warrant/misdemeanor.

▲ Shyanna Remella Williams, 41, Acorn Lane — Possession of schedule I controlled substance.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Kathleen Anne Arnoldy, 26, Highway 67 Apartments — DUI, less safe/alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Kolby Blake Basile, 22, Josh Smith Road — DUI, less safe/alcohol, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Rashad Tyreen Dalton, 32, Walker Gresham Road, Stephens — Seatbelt violation, expired registration.

▲ Tyrone Jamarriel Hines, 40, Chandler Road Apartments — DUI, less safe/alcohol, failure to maintain lane, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.

▲ Mihrikumar Chaman Patel, 41, Conservation Drive, Savannah — Lighted headlights/other lights required, DUI, less safe/alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Jose Francisco Pia Santana, 35, Pearl Lane, Chamblee — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Robert Lee Shanks, 31, NE Broad Street, Metter — DUI/alcohol/concentration .08g 3 hours or more, impedeing the flow of traffic, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of schedule I controlled substance, violations of conditions on limited driving permit.

▲ Jonathan Roger Strickland, 27, Adams Lane, Grovetown — DUI, less safe/alcohol, possession of schedule I controlled substance, seat belt violation, possession and use of drug-related objects, expired registration, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Kelli Nicole Wilkey, 2, Adams Lane, Grovetown — Possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects.





➤ Georgia Bureau of Investigation

▲ Tony Deshawn Slater, 50, Moody Lane, Claxton — Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender , possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, use of drug-related objects.





INCIDENTS

▲ HWY 301 S. — Complainant reported his Georgia license plate never came in the mail. He made a report for documentation.

▲ US 301 S. — Complainant said a license plate was lost from a business vehicle. He made a report for documentation.

▲ RALEIGH COURT — A woman said another woman has been coming onto her property when she’s not home and knocking on windows and doors in an attempt to get the attention of her juvenile children inside the home. The woman was served with a criminal trespass for the location.

▲ US HIGHWAY 301 NORTH/OLD RIVER ROAD — A man said a former resident of the home he lived in keeps coming on the property and claiming certain items belong to here. The man said she has no belongings there. The case is still under investigation.

▲ OLD REGISTER ROAD — A woman reported someone knocked her mailbox down into the ditch. She said she had no idea who did it.

▲ COVE COURT — A man said he had been having problems with a man and a woman who were neighbors. The man wanted a criminal trespass served. The deputy served the criminal trespass warning to the couple, after which they asked the deputy to also serve a criminal trespass warning to the man. The deputy did so.

▲ EMIT GROVE ROAD — A traffic stop was conducted after a silver sedan was clocked at 82 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver said he was late for an internship. He was given a citation for speeding.

▲ CYPRESS LAKE MOBILE HOME PARK — A man met with a deputy concerning a woman coming onto his property to retrieve a package that had been delivered to the property, in which she once resided. No criminal trespass warning was served after the woman said she wouldn’t return to the property.

▲ VETERANS MEMORIAL PARKWAY — Deputies responded to a report of a truck with an enclosed trailer attached being stolen. The trailer was full of lawn care equipment. The case is still under investigation.

▲ MADELINE WAY — Deputies responded to a report of a firearm being stolen from a vehicle. The offender is unknown and the case is under investigation.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls Friday; 19 calls Saturday; 17 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Three calls Friday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — Two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Six calls Friday, three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Friday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 30 calls Friday; 38 calls Saturday; 26 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Two calls Friday; four calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — Two call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — 11 calls Friday; three calls Saturday, one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, two first-responder calls and 25 medical calls Friday; one accident call, two first-responder calls and 20 medical calls Saturday; 19 medical calls and one rescue call Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call and eight medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and five medical calls Friday; eight medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 48 calls Friday; 50 calls Saturday; 39 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services — One call Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy



