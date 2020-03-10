Police report, 3/11/20

Note: All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement incident reports and arrest records, which are public records and available for review at any and all local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office



▲ Robbie James Lovett, 63, Bucksnort Road, Metter — wanted person (Ware County).

▲ Aaron Alex Peete, 33, Orlando Drive, Valdosta — felony probation violation.

▲ Jovaris Allen Cosey, 34, Rolling Ridge, Sylvania — two counts bench warrant.

▲ Christopher Kevin Garman, 49, Highway 204, Ellabell — suspended license, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, open container, possession/use of a drug-related object.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Darryl Brundage, 51, Chandler Road — false imprisonment, battery/family violence, felony first-degree burglary, criminal trespass, obstructing emergency phone calls.

▲ Leterreon Javon Emanuel Hunter, 26, Wesley Stonecrest Drive, Lithonia — simple battery/family violence.

▲ Ashley Garrette Page, 40, Woodyard Lane, Brooklet — battery/family violence.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Davis Randolph Leach, 19, Buxton Lane, Evans — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, criminal attempt to commit a felony, possession/use of a drug-related object.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Harley Deanna Madaris, 21, Fields Road, McDonough — DUI/less safe.

➤ Department of Community Supervision

▲ Charles Lucas Cannon, 37, Cowboy Way — felony probation violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET — Someone reported the theft of subwoofer speakers from a vehicle.

▲ ZETTEROWER AVENUE — A woman said someone used gold paint to draw an obscene picture on her red car’s roof.

▲ STATESBORO PLACE CIRCLE — A man was arrested after being seen entering a residence without permission.

▲ PARKERS/HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — A clerk reported someone had passed counterfeit bills at the store.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — A woman was arrested for shoplifting $34 in food and other items.

▲ MILL CREEK PARK — Police saw several vehicles cutting doughnuts (making circles, leaving tire marks), but the drivers fled the scene.

▲ FAIR ROAD — A woman said someone made a physical gesture that made her feel threatened. In a separate call, someone said a wallet was lost or stolen.

▲ CINDY LANE — Officers responded to a verbal dispute.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — Deputies responded to a reported criminal trespass incident.

▲ AJ RIGGS ROAD — A deputy pulled someone over for an expired registration.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and one traffic warning and assisted one motorist Monday.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — one call.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — one call.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — four calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call.

▲ Metter Police Department — three calls.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 24 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — seven calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — two calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department — three calls.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — two accident calls, one fire call, one first-responder call and 27 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS — one fire call and four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS — three medical calls.

➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 32 calls.

▲ Air Evac — two calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — three calls.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon