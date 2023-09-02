Police report, 2/9/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Wayne Collins, 40, Hummingbird Circle – Two charges trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, methamphetamine or marijuana, possession of Schedule III controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane.

Statesboro Police Department

Virginia Marie Anderson, 24, Ash Branch Road, Pembroke – Affray.

Brandon Jerome Holmes, 30, Gil Hardin Industrial Blvd., Valdosta – Forgery/third degree.

Makayla Lynn Simmons, 20, Ash Branch Road, Pembroke – Affray, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Elijah Coast, 41, Reese Way, Savannah – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Tuesday

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Tuesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – 11 calls Tuesday.

Georgia State Patrol – Four calls Tuesday.

Georgia Southern University Police – Five calls Tuesday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls Tuesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 37 calls Tuesday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Nine calls Tuesday.

Georgia Firestry Bulloch County – Two calls Tuesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Seven accident calls, two fire calls, one coroner call and 39 medical calls Tuesday.

Candler County EMS – One coroner call and four medical calls Tuesday.

Evans County EMS – 14 medical calls Tuesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 57 calls Tuesday.

Air Transport – Two calls Tuesday.

Emanuel County 911– One call Tuesday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Tuesday.

Henry County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Applingy County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Richmond County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Other agencies – Two calls Tuesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy