Police report, 2/8/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Larry Earl Clegg, 44, Lanier Drive — Violation of family violence order.

▲ Jonathan Robert Gary, 30, Pleasant Point Road — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.

▲ Dylan James Payne, 21, Brook Run, Register — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Kai Emanuem Porter, 40, Highway 301 South — Possession of methamphetamine, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, display of license plates/obscuring tag frame or tinted tag cover, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Dylan Tyler Slayton, 20, Gentilly Drive — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Keaunte Devon Stanley, 20, North Grady St., Claxton — Two charges possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Deysi Paola Alarcon Morales, 23, Seven Oaks Road, Waynesboro — Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Evan Michael Beals, 20, Riverside Drive, Eaton — DUI less safe alcohol, lighted headlights/other lights required.

▲ Tawanda Neshee Blackmon, 39, Roundtree St. — Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Edward Travon Herbert, 40, Chandler Road — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, tag lights required.

▲ Antonio Tyrone Lanier, 17, Best St. — Possession with intent of cocaine, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Demetria Yavon Luna, 25, Belair Road, Augusta — DUI less safe alcohol, improper stopping/parking in roadway, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Jamaryce Taquan Mincey, 21, Pathway Lott — Possession with intent of cocaine, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, loitering or prowling.

▲ John Jarrion Morris, 25, Lanier Drive — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

▲ Anissa Lillian Rose, 31, Lanier Drive — Battery, criminal trespass damage to property.

▲ Kalique Isaiah Smalls, 20, Whitetail Circle, Hinesville — Seven charges of criminal damage to property/first degree, reckless conduct, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

▲ Edgar Charles Thomas, 36, Moore Road, Portal — Theft by taking/misdemeanor, five charges forgery/fourth degree.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Dwight Tobias Cooper, 33, Allen Circle — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Noah Morgan Duffany, 19, Stoney Hill Church Road, Reidsville — Misrepresent ID to obtain alcohol, underage possession of alcohol.

▲ Megan Marie Duffey, 34, Highway 67 — DUI less safe/combination of 1-3, failure to obey traffic control device.

▲ Lane Everette Smoak, 21, Falling Branch Lane, Evans — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, holding/supporting wireless communication device.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Jalique Nakeem Mells, 19, Mohawk St., Savannah — Carrying a weapon in school safety zone, school function or school license holder, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Joshua Miguel Rolling, 20, Bethune St., Waycross — Aggravated assault/strangulation, sexual battery/misdemeanor.

▲ Troy Demar Smith, 20, Teal Lake Drive, Richmond Hill — Carrying a weapon in school safety zone, school function or school license holder/felony.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 30 calls Friday; 19 calls Saturday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; five calls Saturday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; three calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — One call Friday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — Three calls Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Friday, three calls Saturday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Friday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 22 calls Friday; 33 calls Saturday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — One call Friday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Friday; four calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls, one first-responder call and 34 medical calls Friday; one accident call, two first-responder calls and 31 medical calls Saturday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call and five medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Two accident calls and one medical call Friday; three medical calls Saturday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 37 calls Friday; 41 calls Saturday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services — Two calls Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ Chatham County — One call Friday.

▲ Other agencies — Two calls Saturday.





— compiled by Jim Healy



