Police report, 2/4/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jacob Warren Johnson, 20, Burkhalter Road — public intoxication.

▲ Ashlee Renee Miller, 21, Doe Lane, Brooklet — DUI/less safe.

▲ Michael Brandon Mitchell, 32, Miller Drive, Richmond Hill — pedestrian under the influence, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Brady Cole Pettis, 19, Marshall Street — reckless conduct.

▲ Jody Marie Brightwell. 36, East Jones Avenue — possession/use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Willie Edward Burke, 69, Highway 46 — possession/use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine.

▲ Joshua Hugh Cobb, 19, Marshall Street — reckless conduct.

▲ Quentin Lashawn Miller, 35, Warwick Court, Kathleen — bench warrant.

▲ Leonard Mattis Morales, 35. Chances Mobile Home Park — suspended license, failure to yield, open container, obstruction, failure to maintain lane, DUI/less safe.

▲ James Allen Ponder, 42, Sprayberry Court — possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; possession/use of drug-related objects; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Kevin L Spann, 49, Teakwood Drive- terroristic threats and acts; battery /family violence; 3rd-degree cruelty to children; pointing a gun at another.

▲ Tabitha Fell Bailey, 33, East Jones Avenue — theft by receiving property stolen in another state.

▲ Richard Perry Cannon, 64, Lem Lanier Road, Pembroke — simple battery/family violence.

▲ Randy Dean Fulmer, 38, Salem Church Road, Metter- possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Pashion Jedessa Ryals, 30, Georgia Avenue — wanted person (Henry County).

▲ Roderick Demon Curtis, 33, Frink Road — DUI/less safe, open container.

▲ Juan Romero Roderigues, 44, Princess Lane — driving without a valid license.

▲ Daquan Taqial Peeples, 26, Georgia Avenue — wanted person (Toombs County).

▲ Tyree Ferrecus Abraham, 32, Georgia Avenue, Sylvania — probation violation.

▲ Courtney Makida Carter, 26, Gentilly Road — wanted person (Tattnall County).

▲ Lenard Daresso Coney, 33, South Mulberry Street — suspended license, wanted person (Effingham County).

▲ Joshua Carey Dunn, 48 Parrish Road — theft by deception.

▲ Alexandria Nicole Melvin, 30, Clifton Road — wanted person

▲ Daniel Mercado, 52, Grady Johnson Road — battery/family violence.





➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Kevin Randall Warren, 34, Troy Street, Brooklet — aggravated assault, battery/family violence.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ William Thomas Smith, 19, Lanier Drive — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; unlawful possession of a fraudulent ID; underage possession of alcohol, obstruction.

▲ Joseph Chandler Frye,19, Knight Drive — possession of marijuana, possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Carson Lee Hicks, 18, Northern Dancer Lane, Macon — underage possession of alcohol. disorderly conduct, unlawful use of fraudulent ID.

▲ Troy Cameron Brodie, 18, Knight Drive — possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of a drug-related object.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST — Someone reported theft of vehicle parts.

▲ NORTH MAIN STREET — Detectives are investigating theft of motor vehicle parts.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — A person was given warrant information regarding harassing communications.

▲ PINE STREET — Police responded to a disorderly gathering at a house.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — Someone was cited for shoplifting $33 worth of food.

▲ EAST MAIN STREET - Police responded to a call about a battery involving an unwanted person.

▲ JONES MILL ROAD — A man said his involved mother pushed him.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ YOUNGBLOOD ROAD — A woman said her debit card was mailed to an old address and someone used it to post bond in Savannah.

▲ SOUTH DEKLE ROAD — A woman was arrested for stealing a gun from a man in Columbia, S.C.

▲ TWIN FORKS ROAD — A woman said her brother‘s ex-girlfriend sat outside their home and is harassing them.

▲ HIGHWAY 46 — Someone reported a theft by deception.

▲ MARSHALL STREET — Offenders were arrested for reckless conduct after gunshots and fireworks were reported.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ From Friday through Sunday, officers issued 15 traffic citations and six traffic warnings and assisted four motorists.

▲ FREEDOM’s LANDING — A student was judicially referred to university authorities for discipline over a drug complaint.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE — Officers responded to a drug complaint.

▲ GEORGIA AVENUE — A student was judicially referred over a traffic violation and drug complaint.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — three calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 17 calls Friday, 17 calls Saturday, 19 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Friday, nine calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call Friday, two calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — one call Friday, three calls Saturday, three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — seven calls Friday, six calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — three calls Friday, two calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 27 calls Friday, 29 calls Saturday, 25 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — one call Saturday, seven calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department —two calls Friday, three calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls Friday, one call Saturday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — one call Saturday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Friday — one accident call, three first-responder calls,16 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Saturday — one coroner call, two first-responder calls, 18 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Sunday — one accident call, one fire call, three first-responder calls, 22 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Friday — one accident call, one first responder call, four medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Saturday — one accident call and four medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Sunday — five medical calls.





▲ Evans County EMS/Friday — two medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Saturday — four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Sunday — one medical call.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 35 calls Friday, 29 calls Saturday, 41 calls Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Friday, one call Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — three calls Friday, one calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Power — one call Friday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — calls Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — three calls Friday, three calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Verizon — one call Friday.

▲ AT&T — one call Friday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon