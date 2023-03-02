Police report, 2/3/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Lavon Van Blake, 22, Little River Drive, Savannah – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Terry Lewis Grace, 26, Banana Circle, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Barbara Sunae Jeff, 44, James St., Millen – Bench warrant/felony, theft by taking/motor vehicle, failure to stop at stop sign, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Ronnie Justin Smith, 39, Whistlestop Circle – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Dymoniqua Shay Polk, 21, Somerset Townhouse – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property.

▲ Tyrese Polk, 22, Somerset Townhouse – Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Matthew Ronald Willliams, 36, C-Hightower Road – Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Juan Garibay Campos, 20, North Broad St., Claxton – DUI less safe drugs, driving with license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Gary Lynn Carter, 47, P.W. Clifton Road, Brooklet – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.





INCIDENTS

▲ HIGHWAY 80 WEST – Complainant said a man was at her home without permission. After a brief investigation, the man in question was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and other violations.

▲ COWBOY WAY – Complainant said his 2014 Ford F150 truck was taken from a residence in Bryan County and brought to Portal. Complainant said he knows who has the truck. The named individual is wanted by other agencies in Georgia, but neither the truck nor the individual could be located.

▲ MOSSBERG CIRCLE – Complainant said he was leaving for work and the friend whose house he lives at began yelling at him and threatened to kill him. The complainant said the friend blames him for his break-up with his girlfriend. Complainant said he would not stay at the house that night and would look to move out. The friend said he did yell at the complainant but did not threaten to kill him. He did tell the complainant that he “wished he could pick up a big rock and hit him in the head with it.”

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD – The manager of a convenience store said an unknown juvenile stole seven vapes valued at $112.

▲ MUD ROAD – Complainant said he received messages of a threatening nature via Facebook Messenger on his Facebook page from a person known to him. In reviewing the messages, the offender said “he would run the complainant’s family off the road.” Complainant said he wanted incident documented and provided screenshots of the messages.

▲ OLD RIVER ROAD NORTH/BUSBY ROAD – Complainant said a deer ran in front of her 2016 Chevrolet Impala. She struck the deer causing damage to the left front and side of her vehicle. She said the car was drivable and she had to leave the scene, but she wanted to have the incident documented so she could file an insurance claim.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 NORTH – A Dodge Challenger was observed passing a semi-truck and continued to accelerate. Following behind the Challenger, deputy engaged his “Stalker” radar feature a got a reading of 105 mph. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver admitted to speeding. He was issued a citation for 105 mph in a 55 mph zone.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(Jan. 23-29)

▲ Rural county intake — Nine adult dogs and one puppy; six adult cats.

▲ City of Statesboro — Three adult dogs.

▲ Adopted — Eight adult dogs and five puppies.

▲ Rescued — Five adult dogs and one puppy.

▲ Reclaimed — Five adult dogs and one puppy.

▲ Died at shelter — None.

▲ Euthanized — Eight adult dogs (serious medical, severe aggression); two adult cats.

▲ Fees collected — $600.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – One call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Wednesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – 13 calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 19 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Wednesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups –53 calls Wednesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – One call Wednesday.

▲ Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy