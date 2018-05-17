Police report, 2/28/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Gabriel Michael Lawton, 30, Northlake Drive – theft by shoplifting, possession of cocaine, purchase, sale, manufacture or distribution of marijuana.

▲ Rudy Carmona, 22, Georgia Avenue – criminal trespass.

▲ Cornell Jackson, 25, Darmakes Lane, Jesup – felony theft by receiving stolen property.

▲ Marissa Paige Valentine, 24, Lanier Drive – simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Garrett Allan Herb, 30, North Nelson Way – hit-and-run; possession of methamphetamine; DUI/less safe/drugs; failure to maintain lane; suspended license.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ WESTOVER DRIVE – A person reported identity theft and fraudulent charges.

▲ DOLLAR GENERAL/HIGHWAY 80 – Deputies responded to a report of forgery and theft by deception.

▲ LIVE OAK LOOP – A woman said she heard a noise and found someone had shattered her vehicle windshield. She found a footprint in the yard, she said.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Someone reported a vehicle damaged.

▲ ENMARK/NORTHSIDE DRIVE WEST – Warrants were issued for a person who shoplifted a $2.50 Miller Highlife beer.

▲ SOUTH COLLEGE STREET – A woman said a man hit her, but he denied doing so.

▲ WOODLAND DRIVE – Police responded to a verbal dispute.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and 10 traffic warnings and assisted two motorists Wednesday.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE – Someone reported harassing communications.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 14 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – three calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – one call.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – six calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – seven calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – three calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 36 calls.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – six calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one fire call, one first responder call, 23 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – two accident calls, six medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – two medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon