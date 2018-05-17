Police report, 2/27/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Joshua O’Dale Smith, 29, University Place – pointing a gun at another, bench warrant, criminal trespass.

▲ Kemuan Darnell Tillman, 23, Chester Thomas Road, Springfield – aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime.

▲ Eric Clinton Bishop, 36, Shuman Road – unlawful conduct during a 911 call.

▲ Daniel Thomas Wilds, 37, Laketop Drive, Cantonville – felony probation violation.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ William Patrick Ballard, 25, Merriman Avenue, Charlotte, N.C. – DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ William Eugene Oliver, 31, Mill Creek Road – disorderly conduct, obstruction, four counts of theft by shoplifting.

▲ Carl Calvin Roberson, 55, Simpsontown Road, Newington – wanted person (Newington).

▲ Henry Lee Roberson, 49, North Main Street – wanted person (Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Pembroke Police).

▲ Warren James Farthing, 24, Waters Cove, Richmond Hill – bench warrant.

▲ Charles Wayne Hendrix, 60, West Inman Street – possession/use of drug related objects; pedestrian under the influence; littering.

▲ Angel Jaime Spencer, 28, Roundtree Street – simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ MILLER STREET EXTENSION – A man called 911 to report people who were in his truck and yard when he did not want them there, but apparently his language and comments made to 911 operators were inappropriate, because he was charged with unlawful conduct during a 911 call.

▲ WEST CRABAPPLE COURT – Someone called a woman demanding $2,500 be sent to Bitcoin or they would post naked pictures of her on the Internet. The caller said her Facebook, bank and dating site accounts had been hacked as well. The woman knew it was a scam, did not send any money and contacted law enforcement.

▲ BLACK CREEK CHURCH ROAD – Deputies responded to an attempted burglary.

▲ GLADDEN ROAD – A man said he saw a drum set stolen from him a year ago in a local pawn shop.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST – A woman said her uncle came to her home looking for her brother. She is concerned because her mother, who suffers from dementia and for whom she has power of attorney, lives with her. She did not want family knowing where her mother was living because they had taken advantage of her financially. She has told family, however, she will meet them somewhere else to visit with her mother.

▲ COUNTRY CORNER STORE/STILSON – A state trooper stopped a woman for speeding and she told him she had been robbed. The woman told deputies a man with a red scarf over his face, standing by a silver Chevrolet Tahoe, placed a knife to her neck when she stopped at the closed store to take off her jacket. She said he stole her jewelry and money.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ SOUTH COLLEGE STREET – A complainant said a visiting offender broke a yard ornament after an argument.

▲ STAMBUCK LANE – A man said his ex-girlfriend threw red wine all over his apartment walls.

▲ UNIVERSITY PLACE – Officers responded to a dispute where one party kicked another and the other damaged walls.

▲ GROOVER HOMES – Police responded to a verbal dispute.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – A person was charged with shoplifting after switching bar codes on a Boss sound bar ($120) and several candles (two at $17 each and two at $22 each).

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and four traffic warnings and assisted two motorists Tuesday.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING – Police responded to a report of harassing communications.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE – A student was judicially referred for a drug violation.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – six calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – six calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – five calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – two calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – six calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 17 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 35 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Effingham County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – five calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – two first responder calls, 22 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – seven medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – two accident calls and six medical calls.

compiled by Holli Deal Saxon