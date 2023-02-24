Police report, 2/24/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ William Frank Garrison, 22, Josh Smith Road — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving.

▲ Lacey Blair Hext, 27, Misty Lane — Theft by taking motor vehicle, theft by deception/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Kayla Elizabeth Mock, 24, Holland Road, Register — Theft by taking/felony.

▲ Twylicia Annamaria Valentine, 34, Simm Sty., Claxton — Theft by taking felony, theft by deception/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects, criminal trespass.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Curtis Maurice Collins, 32, Buck Creek Road — Two charges financial transaction card theft, theft by taking/misdemeanor, forgery third degree, two charges identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying info/felony.

▲ Jameson Grant Houser, 25, Red Fox Drive, Savannah — Simple assault.

▲ Juston Brandon Hulett, 36, Highway 21 North, Springfield — Simple battery.





INCIDENTS

▲ RANDY LOWERY ROAD — The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team began an investigation into drug activity that resulted in the arrests of two local people for possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.

▲ OLD THORN POND ROAD — Complainant called in a report that her neighbor was trespassing on her property.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST/SPEIGHTS LANE — Dispatch said to be on the lookout for a black Ford Fusion, because the driver was wanted for a felony probation violation. Driver also was involved in a shoplifting case at an area store. A traffic stop was made and the suspect taken into custody.

▲ PINEMOUNT BLVD. — In reference to a fight between two roommates, interviews with all involved parties resulted in the individuals being separated and a promise not to fight anymore.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(Feb. 13-19)

▲ Rural county intake — 13 adult dogs and five puppies; two adult cats and one kitten.

▲ City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs.

▲ Adopted — Two adult dogs and one puppy; two adult cats and two kittens.

▲ Rescued — None.

▲ Reclaimed — Three adult dogs.

▲ Died at shelter — One adult dog.

▲ Euthanized — Five adult dogs and one puppy (Severe medical/aggression); one adult cat.

▲ Fees collected — $335.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Feb. 14-20)

▲ Portal — Six medical response calls; one fire alarm; one structure fire; one vehicle fire; one brush fire.

▲ Register — Eight medical response calls; three fire alarms; two brush fire calls; one rescue call; one miscellaneous fire call; two vehicle fires.

▲ Nevils — Six medical response calls; three brush fires.

▲ Bay — Five medical response calls; one fire alarm; one brush fire; one vehicle fire.

▲ Stilson — Six medical response calls; two accidents with injuries.

▲ Brooklet — 21 medical response calls; one fire alarm; one structure fire; five brush fires; one vehicle fire.

▲ Leefield — One medical response call; three brush fires.

▲ Clito — Three medical response calls; two brush fires; one structure fire.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 29 calls Tuesday; 22 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — One call Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Four calls Wednesday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 49 calls Tuesday; 42 calls Wednesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 11 calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Bulloch — One call Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call and 29 medical calls Tuesday; four accident calls, one rescue call and 20 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Tuesday; eight medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and six medical calls Tuesday; one coroner call, one first responder call and seven rescue calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 50 calls Tuesday; 46 calls Wednesday.

▲ Air Transports — One call Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Tuesday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — One call Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Tuesday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Tuesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Tuesday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.





