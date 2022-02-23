Police report, 2/23/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Michael William Sutton, 46, Floyd Clark Road – Simple assault, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct.

Christopher Edward Thomas, 28, Hare Lane, Pembroke – Possession of methamphetamine, burglary second degree/felony, theft by taking motorcycle, criminal trespass.

Kaylon Keon Williams, 25, Spring Lakes Drive, Savannah – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Elyjah Raquawn Summers, 19, Walton’s Trail, Hephzibah – Four charges purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, four charges use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving illegal substances, possession and use of drug related objects.

Christopher Caleb Thomas, 22, Finch St., Portal – False imprisonment, simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass.

Corey Deshaun White, 43, Edwina Drive – Theft by shoplifting, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

William Pierce Tankersly, 19, Eagle Village – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, violation of conditions of limited driving permit.

Hannah Rose Vaughn, 23, Hunt Road, Acworth – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to stop at stop sign.

Patrick Bernard Wesley, 22, Packinghouse Road – DUI less safe drugs, failure to dim lights.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

JESSICA LANE – Complainant said a former friend of hers came by her residence without her permission and took a dog. It was discovered that the dog belonged to the friend. There was no forcible entry as the back door was left unlocked. Complainant said she would like her former friend served with a criminal trespass.

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Complainant said his Troy Bilt tiller was stolen sometime during the day. He provided a description of the tiller, but did not have a serial number. He was advised to contact law enforcement if he saw it a pawn shop.

I-16 MILE MARKER 132 – Complainant said he had a mechanical problem with his vehicle and pulled onto the shoulder of I-16 East at mile marker 132. The next day he went back to the spot to retrieve his vehicle, but his Ford Explorer was gone. After speaking with the Georgia State Patrol and Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined the vehicle had not been towed so it was entered as stolen.

HIGHWAY 24 – Complainant said that her mother passed away on Jan. 31. Complainant said she was wearing a ring valued between $3,000 and $5,000. Complainant said the ring went missing at some point between her mother being transported between the coroner’s office and the funeral home. The incident was forwarded to the Criminal Investigation unit.

MIKE BRANNEN ROAD – Complainant said his brother told him he was going to get a few of his friends and “take care of him” and also slash all the tires on his truck. Complainant said the incident started at their grandparents’ house when his brother told him not to tell him how to treat his dog.

Old EASTLEIGH COURT – Complainant said she heard an argument between a man and a woman. She said the man threatened to shoot the woman because she did not have a job. After first denying there was any issue, the woman said she had an argument with the man over multiple issues. She said she told the man to get his belongings and leave. She said as he was leaving, he threw her vacuum cleaner in the yard causing it to break. He also scratched her car with his car. She said she did not want to press charges, but she did want him served with a criminal trespass. The offender was served with a criminal trespass warning and allowed to pick up the rest of his belongings and leave.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol – Three calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 24 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One call Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one first responder call and 25 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call, one fire call and two medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 34 calls Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy